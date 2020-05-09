SBI General Insurance Launches Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance Policy, A Standard Health Insurance Policy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)SBI General Insurance launched the standard health insurance policy – Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance Policy SBI General Insurance. The policy provides hospitalisation cover anywhere in India with sums insured ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakhs. Pushan Mahapatra, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “The introduction of Arogya Sanjeevani is a welcome development as this is a product which has been designed at the instance of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with standard coverage and affordable premiums. We are confident that it will help in achieving the regulatory aim of improving the penetration of health insurance in our country. With the trusted brand name of SBI and our unrivalled distribution reach, we are well positioned to market this product successfully in tier 2 and 3 locations as well as rural areas. We have ensured that this product is available through all our distribution channels.” He added, “We are sure that with this product, we will be able to bring more customers under insurance fold. We are happy and excited to introduce Arogya Sanjeevani in SBI General’s bouquet of health offerings like our other health plans named Arogya Premier, Arogya Plus and Arogya Top up.” Arogya Sanjeevani will cover the hospitalisation treatment cost of COVID-19 and will help in making affordable health care more accessible in times like these. For more details of the policy, the customers can visit to the website of SBI General Insurance - www.sbigeneral.in/portal. About SBI General Insurance Company LimitedWith the strong parentage of SBI, we, at SBI General Insurance, are committed to carry forward the legacy of trust and security; and to become the first choice for every Indian’s general insurance needs. Ever since our establishment in 2009, from 17 branches in 2011, we have expanded our presence to around 123 branches pan-India. We follow a robust multi-distribution model encompassing Bancassurance, Agency, Broking and Retail Direct Channels. Today, our distribution family includes over 22,900 IRDAI certified employees including the State Bank Group employees, and over 12,000 Agents to make insurance easily available even in the remote areas of the country. On the distribution network front, we have strong distribution partners adding up our reach to every nook and corner of India, with SBI’s over 22000 branch network, other financial and digital partners. Our current geographical exposure covers 125+ cities pan-India with a presence of another 350+ locations through satellite resources. We currently serve three key customer segments viz. - Retail Segment (catering to Individual & Families), Corporate Segment (catering mid to large size companies) and SME Segment; and are future-ready to serve the growing needs of Indians with new age-processes and services at affordable prices. Image: Pushan Mahapatra, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance PWRPWR