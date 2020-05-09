Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian envoys in Gulf nations assure expats of more repatriation flights

PTI | Muscat/Riyadh | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:40 IST
Indian envoys in Gulf nations assure expats of more repatriation flights

As India began to evacuate its stranded citizens from the Gulf nations due to COVID-19 linked travel restrictions, the country's envoys have assured the worried expatriates that there would be more flights in the coming days for people with compelling reasons to return home. India began evacuating stranded nationals in Oman and Saudi Arabia on Saturday under the 'Vande Bharat' mission.

The first of such flights began operating from May 7 from Abu Dhani and Dubai in the UAE, taking home 363 Indians to Kerala. The Riyadh to Kozhikode repatriation flight carried 152 passengers, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed said on Friday. "The composition of the flight was basically distressed workers who lost their jobs (due to the coronavirus outbreak). It also included several medical cases needing attention immediately and a large number of pregnant nurses from Kerala," Sayeed said.

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia is arranging four flights next week to repatriate Indians -- including a Riyadh to Delhi flight on Monday. A Damam to Kochi route and two flights from Jeddah to Kerala have been planned for later this week.

For those people in Saudi Arabia from different states of India like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana different flights are being planned for the week after from May 16 onwards. Ambassador Sayeed said Indians who want to be repatriated should register on the Indian embassy website, assuring all stranded persons that they will be accommodated in earliest possible flights.

"In the meantime, it is very important that all of you stay calm and keep your morale high and do not get panicky," said Sayeed. The Muscat to Kochi flight left with 181 Indians on board on Saturday.

Indian Ambassador to Oman Munu Mahawar thanked the ministries of home, civil aviation, health and external affairs for the smooth repatriation process. He further thanked the Government of Oman and its Royal Police.

"In the coming days, we will be organising more flights, and I am sure all Indian nationals who wish to return to India for compelling reasons will be able to travel back," said Mahawar. Meanwhile, an Air India flight from Sharjah in the UAE left for Lucknow on Saturday with 182 passengers on board. The flight comprised mostly nurses.

This was the second round of Indian nationals being repatriated from the Gulf kingdom. On Thursday, two special flights from the UAE carrying a total of 363 Indian nationals, including nine infants, left for Kerala.

On Friday, almost 200 workers, 37 pregnant women and 42 people with medical issues travelled to Chennai on two flights from the UAE. India's Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor was personally present at the Abu Dhabi airport talking to passengers taking the flights to India. The Consul General in Dubai Vipul, who is leading the repatriation efforts in Dubai, said, the mission was ready to help the Indian nationals who are desperate to return to the country.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting its biggest ever repatriation exercise named 'Vande Bharat' Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE and the UK. Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries in the coming days. PTI IND AKJ IND

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling's Vuelta a Espana cuts Portugal from itinerary

The Vuelta a Espana organisers said on Saturday that a race already rescheduled and shortened would also now cut its foray into neighbouring Portugal from the 2020 itinerary. Postponed until October 20, the race had already lost three stage...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------...

CAB conducts webinar on sports psychology for Bengal women cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB on Saturday conducted a webinar on sports psychology for women cricketers to make sure all players have positive mindset amid the nationwide lockdown. The webinar focused on how to remain stress-free, p...

Ahmedabd COVID-19 cases up by 280 to 5540; death toll 363

A total of 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported from hotspot Ahmedabad besides 20 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total case count to 5,540 in the district and fatalities to 363, a Health department official said. Principal Secretary He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020