Business brief

Home-grown FMCG major Emami on Saturday said it has roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan as brand ambassador for its Navratna Oil this season. Salman would be face of the new TV commercial of Navratna Oil, said Emami in a statement.

"Salman Khan's popularity among people across geographies and demographics fits perfectly with the positioning of Navratna Oil as the leading therapeutic cool oil in India. The collaboration of these two powerful brands will result in taking its messaging from the cities of India to even the deeper pockets of the country,” the company said. While Salman Khan said: ”Shooting for the new campaign was a lot of fun, as it was composed and choreographed like a Bollywood song. I am happy to be a part of the thanda-thanda cool cool family.” PTI KRH MKJ