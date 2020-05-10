COVID-19: Tata Trusts reaches 7 lakh people in Rajasthan with its awareness campaign

Tata Trusts, which launched a state-wide community outreach through a series of video and audio messages for awareness on COVID-19, has reached about 7 lakh people in the state. The programme was launched on March 31 to encourage adoption of health practices as promoted by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a release said.

"The exercise is expected to have already reached about 7 lakh people in the state. The campaign '5 kadam, Corona muktjeevan' ranges from video messages, short animation videos and infographics to audio messages, and SMS based messaging," it said. The trust made available nearly 300 videos and audio messages in different languages, including Hindi and dialects like Marwadi, and they were made publicly available through social media.