Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 Pandemic Stress Drives Two-Thirds of India's Young Adult Smokers to Quit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:43 IST
COVID-19 Pandemic Stress Drives Two-Thirds of India's Young Adult Smokers to Quit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic is twofold: in addition to suffering from the direct effects of the virus, the world is grappling with the challenge of social distancing. The mental and physical toll of this practice may be particularly profound for millions of smokers who, as a way to cope with stress, have increased their tobacco intake. A recent poll explores the relationship between COVID-19 social distancing and health among 6,801 tobacco and nicotine users in 5 countries (India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and South Africa). Released today by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, the survey found that the pandemic has increased smokers' desire to quit, as many believe that smoking increases their risk of contracting COVID-19. Two-thirds of 1,500 smokers surveyed in India expressed a desire to quit smoking for health reasons. This trend is especially pronounced among a vast majority of younger smokers who have attempted to quit smoking during the lockdown (smokers between the ages of 18 and 24, 72%; smokers between the ages of 25 and 39, 69%).

"Reports of increased stress and anxiety are consistent among the countries we polled, but the response in India particularly among younger tobacco and nicotine users — stands out, with significant attempts to quit and adoption of healthier coping mechanisms," said Dr. Derek Yach, president of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. "We need more research to understand why that is, and how we can encourage this type of behavior in other countries." The poll surveyed tobacco and nicotine users in countries that quickly moved to impose strong policies or guidance urging residents to remain at home. The Indian Home Ministry's measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 that was announced on April 15 included a ban on the sale of liquor, tobacco, and gutka. The lockdown has been extended until May 18, and a new set of guidelines have been implemented for designated red, green, and orange zones across the country. Tobacco and nicotine users adopt healthier coping mechanisms, bucking global trend Social distancing is resulting in a broad range of negative mental health impacts, with significant numbers of respondents reporting suffering an adverse effect on their mental health (India, 36%; the United States, 42%; United Kingdom, 39%; Italy, 24%; South Africa, 24%). While a majority of respondents in India normally turn to tobacco or nicotine products as a coping mechanism for stress (58%), a significant amount has decreased their use during social distancing (46%). This indicates that social distancing has most likely not increased the smoking crisis locally.

Tobacco and nicotine users in India have proven more likely than those in other countries to increase their use of healthy coping mechanisms during the COVID-19 crisis (physical exercise, 64%; breathing exercises, 58%; meditation, 58%; yoga, 55%). The tendency toward healthier habits is more pronounced in larger cities (use of meditation in major metros, 50%; use of meditation in Tier 2 cities, 40%; use of meditation in Tier 3 cities, 37%). Concern over health risks drives consideration of less harmful tobacco alternatives Of combustible tobacco smokers, 48% believe that smoking increases the risk of either contracting COVID-19 or getting seriously ill from it. As a consequence, conventional smokers are far more likely to consider using different tobacco delivery methods, with half of the users of multiple tobacco or nicotine products considering switching to smokeless tobacco exclusively. In non-metro Indian cities, the adoption of nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) was the most popular way to quit (Tier 2 cities, 58%; Tier 3 cities, 47%).

In a notable generational shift, younger combustible tobacco smokers have attempted to switch to smokeless tobacco (smokers between the ages of 18 and 24, 66%; smokers between the ages of 25 and 39, 77%). This trend among younger people of attempting to move away from combustibles during the pandemic presents a positive path to smoking cessation. Looking to the future Despite respondents' view of the relationship between smoking, vaping, and COVID-19, the survey indicates that the pandemic presents an important teachable moment that has led some to focus on personal health and has even led some smokers to quit. Of smokers in India, 66% indicated that they had considered quitting, and 63% had actually made a quit attempt. Still, these findings suggest that approximately 2.6 million smokers in India want to quit but have not identified a cessation strategy that they believe would work during the lockdown. Indeed, the reported discrepancy between quitting consideration and quitting attempts highlights the need for more effective options for smokers.

The "COVID-19 State of Smoking Poll" was conducted online by the Nielsen Company for the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World during the period starting April 4 and ending April 14, 2020. Survey respondents were from the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, India, and the United States (New York and California), were between the ages of 18 and 69 and were regular smokers of combustible tobacco or users of nicotine vape products. The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is an independent, US nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with the purpose of improving global health by ending smoking in this generation. The Foundation supports its mission through three core pillars: Health, Science and Technology; the Agricultural Transformation Initiative; and Industry Transformation. The Foundation has received contributions from Philip Morris International (PMI) in 2018 and 2019 each in the amount of US$80 million. PMI has pledged to contribute $80 million annually for the next ten years. Under the Foundation's bylaws and pledge agreement, PMI and the tobacco industry, generally, are precluded from having any control or influence over how the Foundation spends its funds or focuses its activities. The Foundation's acceptance of the contributions does not constitute an endorsement by the Foundation of any of the pledger's products.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Unbxd Recognised by Gartner in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2020

SAN MATEO, California, May 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution marks its entry into 2020 with recognition in the Gartner report titled The Gartner Digital Commerce...

Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's

Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded mi...

Coast Guard taps cellphone location data to speed searches

The US Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to quickly locate distressed boaters. The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard access mariners cellphone locations to help rescue crews find them faster. The software is a fr...

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. It reiterated that such patients with requisit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020