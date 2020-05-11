Left Menu
Development News Edition

US economy will bounce back despite getting 'biggest negative shock': WH officials

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:21 IST
US economy will bounce back despite getting 'biggest negative shock': WH officials

The US economy will bounce back and have a "great year" in 2021 despite receiving the "biggest negative shock" due to the coronavirus pandemic that has left a record 33 million workers jobless, senior Trump administration officials have said. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 80,000 American lives in the last two months and infected over 13 lakh people, the US economy has come to a standstill. "This is no fault of American business. This is not fault of American workers. This is a result of a virus. And that's why the president and I were determined to put together the largest economic program ever to help American workers get through this," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Sunday.

More than 33 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last two months. The entire travel and tourism industry has collapsed. Manufacturing has come to a standstill and offices have closed down. The unemployment rate is at an all time high, the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. "The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better, but that's why we're focused on rebuilding this economy. We'll have a better third quarter. We'll have a better fourth quarter. And next year is going to be a great year," Mnuchin said.

He, however admitted that the economic numbers weren't rosy. "What I've said is you're going to have a very, very bad second quarter and then I think you're going to see a bounce back from a low standpoint. None of the economic models have ever worked in predicting what happens when you close down due to medical reasons," he said.

Mnuchin said that his predictions were based upon what he sees is the rate of reopening in a careful way. "It's also based upon my views and I've personally heard from many of the doctors that have vaccines in trials and their expectations of being able to get a vaccine by the end of this year and having real viral treatments... All these things are going to help give American business and American workers the confidence to reopen in a careful and a deliberate way," he said.

"If we do this carefully, I don't think there is a considerable risk. Businesses will be able to reopen. This is all being monitored very carefully," he said. A lot of businesses can do telework. Not everybody has to come back into the office at the same time. But people will be able to go into stores, some of them will have reservations when they go in, but businesses will be able to reopen, he said. Echoing Mnuchin's view, White House senior economic advisor Kevin Hassett said although the pandemic had resulted in the "biggest negative" shock to the US economy the Trump administration was gradually bringing the economy back on track. "This is the biggest negative shock to an economy that we have ever seen in our lifetimes. And it hit an economy that in January was about the strongest economy we had ever seen," he told CNN on Sunday.

Several states in the US have now gradually begun to relax the restrictions. President Donald Trump has also urged Americans to start resuming normal life. "We basically stopped the greatest economy on Earth to save lives. I think that we're very glad. We have saved lots of lives. We're very glad that we have done that. Now we're gradually turning the economy back on. If you go from a stopped economy to an economy that's turning back on, then it kind of necessarily needs to be trajecting up," Hassett said. "Where we are right now in the White House is that we have got a bunch of economies around the country, and really, frankly, around the world starting to turn the lights back on.

"We're watching what happens both to economic activity and, frankly, to the path of disease as that happens, and so that we expect that, very quickly, we will have a picture about how quickly we can recover, whether we might have to slow the recovery back down because the disease is spreading and so on, he said. Referring to the USD nine trillion COVID-19 stimulus packages announced by the government, he said the money was still in the process of reaching out to the people.

"There's still a bunch of it that's going to be delivered over the next month, we think that we have a little moment, the luxury of a moment, to learn about what's going on, so that the next step that we take can be prudent," Hassett said. More than 27 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits as they have been laid off due to coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in more than 95 per cent of the country's 330 million population under stay-at-home order. "The monies we have already passed to the State can be used for first responders. I think that was an important bit of help that the governors were grateful for. And, of course, if we go to a phase four deal, I think that President Trump has signalled that, while he doesn't want to bail out the states, he's willing to help cover some of the unexpected COVID expenses that might have come their way," Hassett said.

"I think, right now, the key is to watch the data and to make sure that the next move is as smart as the previous three," he said. Globally, the death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 282,727 with over four million infections reported so far. The US is the worst affected country, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. LKJ ZH SCY MRJ AKJ MRJ

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Chhetri, follow his work ethic

Legendary IM Vijayan has called on young and aspiring footballers to follow in the footsteps of national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who according to him is a symbol of dedication and resolve . Vijayan, who turned 51 last month, lauded Chhe...

7 booked for violating lockdown norms in Shamli

Six youths have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms and playing cricket in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayA drone camera captured the six playing cricket in a hotspot area on Sunday, following which a ca...

Two narco smugglers arrested, heroin recovered by police in Jammu

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after heroin was recovered from them in Jammu city on Monday, an official said. A police team of Janipur was on patrolling duty at Upper Paloura when it came across a car&#160;parked on a road si...

Indian Biryani restaurant owner in Singapore sentenced to jail for hurting business rival: report

An Indian businessman, who owns a well-known biryani restaurant here, was on Monday sentenced to six years of jail and six strokes of cane for conspiring to have a man from a rival eatery slashed for selling the same delicacy next door in 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020