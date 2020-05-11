Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shared Accommodation - Coliving beyond Covid times

PTI | India | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:01 IST
Shared Accommodation - Coliving beyond Covid times

With the Covid-19 scare hovering above our world, most businesses have come to a standstill. There is immense pressure on the business to take care of the costs of costs, survive, and emerge from this pandemic. The expectation from the end of the unprecedented time is the world we see, and the businesses around us will go through a change. “In India, millennials account for a 47%, approximately share in the country's working-age population, they are an integral target group for coliving spaces. With 60% of the students being outstation students, the demand at present stands approximately 100,000 beds across the country for student accommodation. Coliving space in India enjoys a worth of 85 Cr INR, approximately. This accounts for 2.5% of the entire rental market and going by the industry expectation, and the forecast stands at 2X growth in three years.”, says Kishore Kumar, Partner at Bluebay Realty.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, government policies were not in place, and shared accommodation, most paying guest (PG) facilities were running without definitions. Once the news of Covid-19 took everyone by surprise, the landlords who run PG owners, without giving further notice, asked their tenants to vacate the space with immediate effect. The reflex from these landlords was a knee jerk reaction and unfortunate. During such time, people are supposed to be united, but sadly the reality is far distant. However, this could be a boon to the coliving industry, which will see working millennials and students opt for a professionally led and managed accommodation. The coliving operators catering to both working professionals and student housing will see a surge in demand post the Covid-19 days for two reasons. They have firm policies towards the safety and hygiene, and hands out a contract to live by – something that was missing in the paying guest format. Safety and hygiene environment will be the critical outlook for the renting of shared accommodations. Some of the organized players continue to run the space with the booking of 85% of accommodation of total beds, though there is 20%-30% of physical presence. Rest have left to their hometown before lockdown announcement to be with their family. Experts, observing the industry, forecast it to revive post-Covid-19 days. With Indian residential real estate stuck in a vicious loop of increasing price and lack of demand for buying, huge inventories are set to hit the developers. Further, the floating population of the millennial workforce in urban areas and metros have turned options beyond traditional renting or owning, something that was a far-fetched notion for many young workers of earlier generations. This will be an alternate asset class that will snowball to act as a bridge. Thus, coliving will become a trend among the rising young workforce for tech companies and start-ups in metros and will continue to grow after the lockdown is lifted There may be a temporary blip in fundraising. It is because of the primary reason that many will try to see how the industry or SOP or economic feasibility changes. We, as industry players, foresee this uncertainty to last almost a few months till the new demand or expectation of the students and millennials is understood and incorporated. In the long run, shared accommodation spaces will emerge and become an organized sector, thus have a positive impact on raising capital. We anticipate that whilst coliving will continue to strive in metropolitan cities like Bangalore, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which will continue to feed coliving & student housing. Student housing will see establishments in Tier-2 cities, as well as new universities, which are establishing in these markets. The predominantly lease-and-operate model will be of interest to these operators than the asset-heavy model.

Operators will focus more on built-to-suit projects with legal compliances fulfilled, and the design will focus more on creating a clean, hygienic, and equipped - work from home kind of an environment. The operational SOP will have to change to accommodate these changes, and also SOP to integrate interaction with Government / Hospitals and Law enforcement will have to be created. Overall, Coliving & Student housing will emerge stronger than before with definite potential to double the market size by 2025. While this pandemic and the temporary slowdown of business are hitting the industry in its nascent stage, the change will be positive, and this too shall pass. Author's Bio: Kishore Kumar, Partner – Bluebay Realty Name - Kishore Kumar Email id - kishore@bluebayrealty.in URL - https://www.bluebayrealty.in/ Kishore Kumar, Partner at BlueBay Realty, has overall 18 years of experience. Before starting his venture, he was associated with JLL as Senior Director heading Alternative Business & Private Wealth Group for Karnataka. Significantly, he gained hands-on experience in Retail & Leisure services in JLL for both Karnataka and Kerala market. Before joining JLL he was working in Dunkin Donuts as Business Development Head - South. BlueBay Realty is effective from March 31, 2020. PWR PWR

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Need to prepare for recovery using self-reliance as new mantra: Dr Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister of Science Technology, Earth Sciences and Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan said today that Indias fight against the Covid-19 is moving fast ahead strongly and steadily. He was addressing a Digital Conference, RE-...

Easing COVID-19 restrictions to boost Australian economy by $6 bln a month - Treasurer

Once Australia removes most social distancing restrictions by July, its economy will be boosted by A9.4 billion 6.15 billion each month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday in a speech updating lawmakers on his budget planning.Aus...

WRAPUP 1-Germany surge sounds coronavirus alarm as world takes steps to reopen

Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown, news that sounded a global alarm even as businesses opened from Paris hair salons to Shanghai Disneyland. Ger...

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 6 pc  

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country. On the BSE, the scrip climbed 6.29 per cent to close ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020