COVID-19: HireSure.ai launches re-employment assistance service to help laid-off professionals

HR-tech start-up HireSure.ai has launched a re-employment assistance service for employers who have laid off or are looking at shedding staff and want to help such people in finding alternative jobs. The company also noted that the number of new job offers across sectors placed through its platform has reduced by 75 per cent in the past few weeks.

Many organisations, including several large tech start-ups, recently announced lay-offs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and slowing down of economic activity. "Our conversations with a large number of employers in the last month revealed that while they have been forced to lay off highly valuable employees, they are equally remorseful and want to do everything they can to help these employees find alternate jobs quickly," HireSure.ai co-founder and CEO Vineet Dwivedi said.

He added that these conversations led to development of the 'reemployment assistance' service that matches high-quality talent with relevant job openings, and also helps speed up the hiring process. "By virtue of running an employment depository, we already have a view on vacancies among a large number of employers including our clients. Through extensive use of algorithms and data, we want to help maintain a balance in demand and supply in the talent ecosystem," he said.

The service, however, is only available through employers and individual employees cannot directly use this service. "It can be enabled for one or more affected employees by the erstwhile employer on the HireSure platform. The service also requires a prior and explicit consent from all affected employees for whom re-employment assistance is sought," he said. HireSure works with about 250 companies spread across industries like data sciences, fintech, gaming, education and travel, including firms like Tracxn, Edureka, ClassPlus, Springworks and Gameskraft. Dwivedi said no employer has withdrawn existing offers, and employers are still rolling out new job offers for technology-focussed roles.

"These hirings are mostly happening at mid level, where work experience of candidates ranges in between four years to seven years," he said..