Development News Edition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:28 IST
1,162 passengers booked on New Delhi-Bengaluru special train that will depart at 9:15 pm: Railways.

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Nepal's coronavirus cases increases to 191; with 57 new cases: Health Ministry

Nepal on Tuesday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, the highest in a single day, taking the total infections in the country to 191, the health ministry said. Nepal, which has entered the 50th day of its nationwide lockdown to contain the...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Easing risks Eyes wide shutOfficials from the World Health Organization are urging extreme vigilance as countries begin to exit weeks-long lockdowns, warning of the risk of a secon...

Russia to investigate safety of ventilators after hospital fire kills five

Russian authorities said they would look into the safety of artificial lung ventilators being used at two hospitals after a fire broke out in St Petersburg at one of them on Tuesday morning and killed five people.The blaze erupted after a v...

Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year

Saudi Aramco, the worlds top oil exporting company, on Tuesday reported a 25 fall in first-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, but its quarterly dividend was in line with a plan for a 75 billion payout for the year.Analysts had e...
