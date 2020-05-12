Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 trains to depart from New Delhi station on Tuesday as passenger services resume: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:46 IST
3 trains to depart from New Delhi station on Tuesday as passenger services resume: Rlys

As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the first train chugging out of New Delhi at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh will have 1,177 passengers on board. The New Delhi railway station, in the heart of the city, will see the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur on Tuesday, around 50 days after the nationwide lockdown caused suspension of all passenger train services.

A total of 1,177 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, which will depart at 4 pm, while 1,122 passengers are booked on the New Delhi Dibrugarh special train that will depart at 4:45 pm. A total of 1,162 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train, which will leave at 9:15 pm. "Total 3,461 passengers to leave New Delhi today," the railways said. A total of 741 PNRs were generated for the 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, while a total 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train. A total of 804 PNRs were generated for the 1,162 passengers travelling on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train.

On Tuesday, five other trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the railways said. The Northern Railways said in a statement that entry to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed only from the Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders and no entry for passengers will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side.

For now, the railways has issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. These trains will have only AC classes i.e. first, second and third AC. The fare structure will be as applicable for the Rajdhani trains (excluding catering charges).

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after about 50 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. The company which rolls out high selling models like Alt...

IGAD Secretariat donates PPEs worth Ksh. 2.5M to Kenya to fight COVID-19

The IGAD Secretariat has donated basic Personal Protective Equipments worth Ksh. 2.5M to Ministry of Health, Kenya for Moyale Border point. They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretari...

Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 as those under 45 urged to resume work

Indonesias death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, even as authorities signalled they were poised to ease some social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the Southeast Asian country.Indon...

Fauci to warn nation against premature reopening

The governments leading infectious disease expert says he intends to warn the nation Tuesday that needless suffering and death will result from a rushed reopening of the economy. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020