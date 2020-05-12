Redington India to retail iPhone SE

Supply chain solutions provider Redington India would offer a new range of iPhone SE, equipped with A13 Bionic fastest chipset, the company said on Tuesday. The latest and Apple's smartphone would be sold at over 3,500 retail locations across the country, a press release said.

The iPhone SE would be available at the starting price of Rs 38,900 inclusive of cashback of Rs 3,600 on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Apple has unveiled iPhone SE last month which comes with a host of features including high battery life, water, and dust resistance among others.