Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redington India to retail iPhone SE

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:08 IST
Redington India to retail iPhone SE
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Supply chain solutions provider Redington India would offer a new range of iPhone SE, equipped with A13 Bionic fastest chipset, the company said on Tuesday. The latest and Apple's smartphone would be sold at over 3,500 retail locations across the country, a press release said.

The iPhone SE would be available at the starting price of Rs 38,900 inclusive of cashback of Rs 3,600 on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Apple has unveiled iPhone SE last month which comes with a host of features including high battery life, water, and dust resistance among others.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtun activist accuses Pakistan of unleashing brutality at behest of anti-terror operations

A Pashtun activist has accused the Pakistan Army of human rights violations in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. Arbab Sohrab Saadat Jabarkhail, who hails from Peshawar and now lives in London, told ANI Our houses are getting destroye...

Havells Q4 net profit down 10.7 pc to Rs 177.7 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 199....

MP: 4 killed, 1 injured after car falls into ditch in Seoni

Four persons were killed andone seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon after their carfell into a ditch in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, policesaidThe accident took place near Banjari village when thecar was on its way to Jabalpur, an o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally grinds on as virus and trade nerves linger

Europes share markets, bond yields and the euro all inched higher on Tuesday, as mildly reassuring signals from Chinas economy kept worries about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections at bay. The moves were largely low key, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020