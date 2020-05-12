Left Menu
RIL shares crack over 6 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 61,142 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:30 IST
RIL shares crack over 6 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 61,142 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday tumbled over 6 per cent on profit-booking after rallying for the past five days. The index heavyweight stock tanked 6.12 per cent to close at Rs 1,480.25 on the BSE. During the day, it cracked 7.72 per cent to Rs 1,455.

On the NSE, shares of the company plunged 5.72 per cent to close at Rs 1,486.45. Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

The company's market valuation also tanked Rs 61,142.81 crore to Rs 9,38,390.19 crore on the BSE. In terms of traded volume, 28.66 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 4.6 crore shares traded on the NSE.

In the past five trading sessions, the stock had gained nearly 10 per cent. The broader market was also dragged down by losses in Reliance Industries, with the BSE 30-share index closing 190.10 points lower at 31,371.12.

