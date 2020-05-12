PM announces special economic package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package, and said the recent decisions by the government, the decisions by the RBI combined with Tuesday's financial package announcement come to about Rs 20 lakh crore - nearly 10 percent of India's GDP. There is unprecedented crisis but India will neither get tired nor give up the fight against coronavirus, and asserted that "we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well".

Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry, the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation. India is standing on five pillars --economy, infrastructure, governing systems, vibrant democracy and supply chain.