Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority tech job seekers leverage lockdown to learn new technologies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:23 IST
Majority tech job seekers leverage lockdown to learn new technologies

Over 84.48 per cent engineers and tech graduates are utilising the lockdown to reskill or up-skill themselves to stay updated, according to a survey. An equal percentage of men and women engineers have unanimously acknowledged the skill gap, and are leveraging the lockdown to enhance their knowledge, according to a survey by IP-driven incubation lab BridgeLabz Solutions LLP.

Over 84.48 per cent of the total respondents, said they are learning new technologies relevant to the jobs they seek, it added. BridgeLabz surveyed over 1,500 fresh tech graduates and working professionals online across the country during the lockdown.

As per the survey, 71.95 per cent of the respondents representing almost equal numbers of men and women are currently looking out for a job. Finding a job amid the nationwide lockdown emerged as the top challenge for fresh tech graduates and experienced professionals with a majority of engineers, at 76.89 per cent, presently bearing the brunt of the economic slowdown.

It also showed that 24.92 per cent of the working engineers who were planning to switch their jobs are currently stuck as the pandemic has affected the hiring process in organisations across the country. In addition, the survey revealed that 15.53 per cent of engineering graduates are struggling to stay relevant in the industry with their existing skill set.

Thus, it can be concluded that the ever-evolving technological space and cut-throat competition requires constant upgradation of the skills to survive in the industry, it added. "An obvious impact of the pandemic-led lockdown can be seen in the employment space. Today, fresh tech graduates and experienced professionals are equally facing the challenges arising out of the demand for newer skill sets in the industry.

"Viewing the current market situation and the inevitable competition in the near future, it will be only wise to strive to improve your learning curve. However, it is good to see that a majority of candidates are utilising this period to enhance their knowledge and accentuate their portfolios to succeed in the impending competition," BridgeLabz Founder Narayan Mahadevan said. The recent survey findings reinstate the dire need for institutions aimed at experiential learning and enhancing industry-relevant skills that could better the job prospects of engineering candidates, it added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG briefs Harsh Vardhan about UT administration's efforts to combat COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday briefed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing about the effective measures undertaken by the government for prevention, containment and manage...

Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Hry Corona Relief Fund

The village panchayat of Palra in Gurgaon district has donated Rs 21 crore for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. A cheque for the amount was presented by Palra village sarpanch Munesh Devi to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday...

What you said today gives country and media headline: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PM's address to nation.

What you said today gives country and media headline Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PMs address to nation....

Maha CM asks district officials to make post May 17 roadmap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said district borders will not be reopened when the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is relaxed and asked district collectors to prepare a roadmap for the situation post May 17 whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020