Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi lists 8 entities that can undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:54 IST
Sebi lists 8 entities that can undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with a list of eight entities, including BSE, that can undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication. Apart from BSE, depositories -- Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL)-- have also been permitted to use e-KYC (Electronic-Know Your Customer) Aadhaar authentication, as per a Sebi circular.

Besides, CDSL Ventures Ltd, NSDL Database Management Ltd, NSE Data and Analytics Ltd, CAMS Investor Services Pvt Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Pvt Ltd have also been allowed to carry out e-KYC authentication using Aadhaar number. "The above listed entities shall get registered with UIDAI as KYC user agency ("KUA") and shall allow SEBI registered intermediaries/mutual fund distributors to undertake Aadhaar Authentication in respect of their clients for the purpose of KYC," the circular said.

Further, Sebi registered intermediaries and mutual fund distributors, who want to undertake Aadhaar authentication services through KUAs, are required to enter into an agreement with KUA and get themselves registered with UIDAI as sub-KUAs. "The agreement in this regard shall be as prescribed by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)," Sebi said.

The KUAs and sub-KUAs need to follow the process as may be prescribed by UIDAI from time to time. They will also have to follow the process recommended by Sebi on e-KYC authentication facility. The circular comes after the Government of India on April 22, 2020 notified certain stock/securities related entities, as per the recommendation by UIDAI and Sebi, to undertake Aadhaar authentication service of UIDAI under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The move is aimed at checking money laundering..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pitches for local products; says we should be vocal about local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. In times...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.She had return...

Saudi Arabia to introduce 24-hour daily curfew across the Kingdom for Eid holiday

Saudi Arabia will enforce a 24-hour curfew across the kingdom during a 5-day holiday to celebrate Muslim Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, to stem the spread ...

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate dips below critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany fell below the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 0.94 on Tuesday after 1.07 on Monday, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control said.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020