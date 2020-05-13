IICMA (Ice cream Manufacturer's Association) Reassures That Ice Creams or Frozen Desserts Do Not Cause COVID-19

AHMEDABAD, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What to eat, what not to eat are the most asked questions by everyone around the world during this COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of rumours and misinformation is being circulated that is creating havoc among people. One such erroneous information that is going around is to avoid frozen deserts or ice creams. But WHO (World Health Organisation) has clarified that no types of ice cream or frozen foods can spread the virus and that there is no scientific evidence to support that claim.

https://www.who.int/southeastasia/outbreaks-and-emergencies/novel-coronavirus-2019/fact-or-fiction The official press announcement by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearly mentions that there are no reports of the virus being spread through foods and food packaging. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-supply-chain-update To avoid all such falsified information, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the food safety regulatory body of India, has clarified that any ice cream, frozen food, and food served cold/chilled does not spread the coronavirus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/coronavirus-doesnt-spread-thru-food-fssai/article31512044.ece One has to verify the authenticity of any information regarding the virus spread, cure or prevention. It is pretty important to maintain hygiene practices for food preparation, storage, and handling it. Many newspapers have posted articles debunking the myths on the consumption of frozen foods and the spread of coronavirus. Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) requests people not to fall prey to wrong information and happily consume one's favourite flavours of ice creams in this scorching summer like always. These frozen desserts will surely light up one's mood and make one happy during these tough times.

IICMA urges everyone to maintain hygiene, wash hands often, wear a mask while travelling in crowded places, eat balanced diet food, exercise, and most importantly to absorb information only from reliable sources. About Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) The Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association was founded in 2011 as the National Association of Ice cream manufacturers. It is a professional non-profit organization representing the ice cream and frozen desserts Industry in India.

http://iicma.in/