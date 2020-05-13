Left Menu
Development News Edition

IICMA (Ice cream Manufacturer's Association) Reassures That Ice Creams or Frozen Desserts Do Not Cause COVID-19

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:20 IST
IICMA (Ice cream Manufacturer's Association) Reassures That Ice Creams or Frozen Desserts Do Not Cause COVID-19

AHMEDABAD, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What to eat, what not to eat are the most asked questions by everyone around the world during this COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of rumours and misinformation is being circulated that is creating havoc among people. One such erroneous information that is going around is to avoid frozen deserts or ice creams. But WHO (World Health Organisation) has clarified that no types of ice cream or frozen foods can spread the virus and that there is no scientific evidence to support that claim.

https://www.who.int/southeastasia/outbreaks-and-emergencies/novel-coronavirus-2019/fact-or-fiction The official press announcement by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearly mentions that there are no reports of the virus being spread through foods and food packaging. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-supply-chain-update To avoid all such falsified information, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the food safety regulatory body of India, has clarified that any ice cream, frozen food, and food served cold/chilled does not spread the coronavirus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/coronavirus-doesnt-spread-thru-food-fssai/article31512044.ece One has to verify the authenticity of any information regarding the virus spread, cure or prevention. It is pretty important to maintain hygiene practices for food preparation, storage, and handling it. Many newspapers have posted articles debunking the myths on the consumption of frozen foods and the spread of coronavirus. Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) requests people not to fall prey to wrong information and happily consume one's favourite flavours of ice creams in this scorching summer like always. These frozen desserts will surely light up one's mood and make one happy during these tough times.

IICMA urges everyone to maintain hygiene, wash hands often, wear a mask while travelling in crowded places, eat balanced diet food, exercise, and most importantly to absorb information only from reliable sources. About Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) The Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association was founded in 2011 as the National Association of Ice cream manufacturers. It is a professional non-profit organization representing the ice cream and frozen desserts Industry in India.

http://iicma.in/ PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Who polices travellers use of masksAs air travel restarts, questions arise around measures to ensure public safety and reassure passengers. American Airlines, Delta Air and United ...

Rajesh Goenka, Director, RP tech India, Emphasizes on the Factors That are Helpful to Get the Best Out of Work From Home

MUMBAI, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- As India enters into Lockdown 3.0, Work from Home WFH has triggered new working culture in the country. Since the COVID-19 crisis has brought industries and businesses to a standstill, the concept of WFH h...

COVID-19 cases soar to 34,336 in Pakistan

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 34,370 on Wednesday after new infections were confirmed in the country. As per province-wise breakup of the total tally cited by Radio Pakistan, so far 13,225 cases have been regist...

Guterres extends telecommuting arrangements at UN headquarters through June 30

UN chief Antonio Guterres has extended the telecommuting arrangements at the world bodys headquarters through June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and said the situation will continue to be reviewed to decide on a phased reopenin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020