Rajesh Goenka, Director, RP tech India, Emphasizes on the Factors That are Helpful to Get the Best Out of Work From Home

MUMBAI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As India enters into Lockdown 3.0, Work from Home (WFH) has triggered new working culture in the country. Since the COVID-19 crisis has brought industries and businesses to a standstill, the concept of WFH has been widely embraced by organizations, and India is no exception. As companies adapt to this transition, WFH is likely to become permanent imperative in the future. In the current scenario, WFH seems inevitable and it is going to stay. But are Indian businesses ready to adapt to the new working culture on a larger scale? Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India, highlights various aspects of WFH and how India Inc. and employees can get best out of it. Positive aspects of WFH 1. Most effective in the fight against COVID-19 Since WHO has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, it has brought huge disruption in the global economy. The worldwide lockdown has forced businesses to shut their operations indefinitely in the absence of an immediate solution to the crisis. In this scenario, WFH has proven to be the most effective way to maintain social distancing and ensure business continuity. In India, many big companies were quick to adopt WFH for their employees' safety and cut down losses. At the same time, it has brought huge relief to the workforce against employment loss during these uncertain times. 2. Enhances Productivity Another advantage of WFH is it improves the performance and productivity of employees. Since WFH allows employees to save crucial time and energy spent on hectic commute, they can utilize this time to improve their output and achieve targets. It is also seen that employees are more creative and innovative in WFH environment. Hence, home working concept is win-win for both employer and employees. 3. Ensures Work-Life Balance Work-Life balance is another important aspect of WFH. Staying at home, employees can make better time management and prioritize tasks. It is also a boon for working mothers and people with the responsibility of elderly parents. While working from home, employees can be stress-free and concentrate better on their office assignments. It also ensures privacy, which is otherwise not possible in the shared working space. 4. Cost-effective for Organizations Considering the benefits of WFH, several small and medium scale organizations are now contemplating to switch to the new business model to save cost on office space and overheads. As industries have incurred huge losses due to the global crisis, organizations will look aggressively on cutting expenditure until businesses are back on track. Hence, WFH will continue to be the preference of employers, and will see massive adoption. While WFH is the new normal and brings a host of benefits, it has certain limitations and drawbacks in terms of large scale implementation. On the flip side of WFH 1. Not Suitable for all Sectors WFH is mostly suitable for occupations at the managerial level, which requires minimal physical contact with the team and end-users. However, it is not viable for blue-collar jobholders and consumer-facing businesses like hospitality, retail, travel and tourism etc. Connectivity issue is another hindrance in WFH, especially in upcountry cities/towns and remote places. 2. Data Protection & Security Data security has emerged as the major concern in a WFH scenario. While companies can have state-of-the-art security infrastructure at the offices' computing system, it is not always possible to provide the same security to employees for their home broadband networks. Hence, there is a great threat to a security breach and data theft. Also mostly, employees use their computing devices for official work. These devices can be shared by other family members and may make critical data vulnerable to cyber fraudsters. India Inc. is yet to find a concrete solution to this issue, which makes WFH not a choice of all. Undefined Boundaries WFH concept is highly demanding where employees are expected to be available online 24X7. Since there are no defined boundaries of WFH culture, it may lead to anxiety and stress among employees. With the domestic place being utilized as a workspace, it may also negatively affect family dynamics. In Indian family systems, women are expected to fulfil their family duties even if they are virtually on the job, which may affect their productivity. Not always a win-win situation WFH is not always a win-win for employer and employee. It is difficult for companies to track the number of work hours, leisure breaks, leaves of employees at the home working environment. The performance tracking apps may help but they may also lead the debate of privacy and trust. Also, WFH may lead to boredom, uncertainty and complacency among employees due to lack of discipline. Here the HR plays a critical role to keep them motivated and focused on their assignments. It is a fact that Work from Home is going to stay even after COVID-19 is kicked out from India. Corporate India is going through a significant transition, which should be embraced and adopted for future relevance. Here are few tips to make the maximum out of WFH. 1. Schedule: Prepare a proper schedule of the day with dedicated breaks. It is advisable to start early so that one can finish assignments in given deadline. Also, decide a time to log off.

2. To do list: Draft a To-do list and prioritize tasks. This is important when the job requires multitasking. One may take help of performance tracking apps for maximum output. 3. Fitness is non-negotiable: Fitness and mental balance are very important in WFH scenario as employees perform dual responsibility at the home front as well as at job front. Make sure one has dedicated time for physical activities, leisure and also not skipped meals. 4. Motivational Webinar: No doubt COVID-19 has caused fear of job loss among people, it is important to keep their morale high. HRs should periodically organize motivational webinars for their employees to keep them positive and productive. 5. Smart use of Tech: Make smart use of apps for performance improvement and time management. Stay connected with co-workers on different messaging platforms and have fun with them apart from work discussions. About the Author Mr. Rajesh Goenka is responsible to formulate and drive the overall business operations and lead value-added programs at RP tech India. An Engineering and Management graduate, Mr. Goenka is a proven leader with a profound proficiency in building outstanding teams for execution of successful long-term business strategy.

A true Leader & Marketer in the ICT & Mobility business with over 20 years of industry experience, he is the catalyst for RP tech India's consistent double-digit growth YoY. Prior to starting his inning in RP tech India in 2001, Mr. Goenka had the successful stint in various MNCs including NVIDIA where he served as the Head of Marketing - India, Middle East & Africa. One of the most popular IT Channel Chiefs in India, Mr. Goenka is the recipient of many coveted appreciations for his exemplary contribution to the growth of IT channel business from leading media publications. Mr. Goenka has been conferred one of the "Top 10 IT Channel Heads" in India by IT Nations. DQ Channels featured him among the 'Top 16 Distributor Chiefs' in 2016. He was also shortlisted among the BEST CMOs in the Indian ICT industry in 2017 by VAR India. SME Channels recently featured him amongst the "Top CMOs in India in 2019." About RP tech India Leading technology brands have put their trust in RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd), to penetrate the vast Indian market. Being one of the top 5 distributors in India, the company has partnered with over 9000+ partners, retailers, and customers in over 750 towns & cities. To cater to this vast customer base, RP tech India has branch & service operations in over 50 locations in India. The company has created a strong IT infrastructure and unique marketing platforms that have helped to put their partners on a pedestal. At 20+ % CARG YoY, RP tech India is one of the fastest-growing companies in India. Their vendor names include Audio-Technica, AMD, APC, ASUS, Belkin, Google Chromecast, Crucial by Micron, Dell, ECS, Fitbit, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, NVIDIA, Plantronics, SanDisk, Toshiba, TP-Link, Western Digital and many other world-renowned brands.

To know more, please visit www.rptechindia.com Follow us: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rptechindia/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/rp-tech-india Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167552/Rajesh_Goenka_RP_tech_India.jpg PWR PWR.