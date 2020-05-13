Kamdhenu Group resumes partial operations across plants

Kamdhenu Group on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its units across the country. In a statement, the company said it welcomes the government's decision to restart economic activities in a phased manner.

"Kamdhenu has implemented all necessary guidelines of the Central government and local authorities. The company has resumed 30 per cent operations at its units across various states," the statement said. The company will review market conditions and accordingly look to ramp up its production up to 60 per cent by May-end, Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Agarwal said.

"We are expecting that it will take three to four months for demand to pick up in construction sector. Availability of manpower will be one big constraint for the businesses. Availability of raw materials will also be a concern as supplies from other states will be uncertain for some more time to come," Agarwal added. The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has presence in steel and paints segment.

The company, under the franchisee model, has manufacturing plants in states like Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, among others..