Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamdhenu Group resumes partial operations across plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:27 IST
Kamdhenu Group resumes partial operations across plants

Kamdhenu Group on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its units across the country. In a statement, the company said it welcomes the government's decision to restart economic activities in a phased manner.

"Kamdhenu has implemented all necessary guidelines of the Central government and local authorities. The company has resumed 30 per cent operations at its units across various states," the statement said. The company will review market conditions and accordingly look to ramp up its production up to 60 per cent by May-end, Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Agarwal said.

"We are expecting that it will take three to four months for demand to pick up in construction sector. Availability of manpower will be one big constraint for the businesses. Availability of raw materials will also be a concern as supplies from other states will be uncertain for some more time to come," Agarwal added. The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has presence in steel and paints segment.

The company, under the franchisee model, has manufacturing plants in states like Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh,  Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, among others..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

TUI to cut jobs and costs as it prepares for July holiday restart

Travel group TUI will cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30 of its costs as it gears up for a July restart to European tourism, the German company said on Wednesday.Holiday plans have been put on hold in the face of travel restrictions aimed a...

Ocasio-Cortez among top Dems promoting Biden-Sanders unity

Joe Biden and the last rival he bested to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday announced the members of joint task forces their campaigns will use to promote party unity by hammering out conse...

China warns France not to sell weapons to Taiwan

China warned France on Wednesday not to sell arms to neighbouring self-ruled Taiwan which is planning to buy weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. China says that Taiwan is part of one China, and ...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yun Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020