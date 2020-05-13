Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag gas tragedy: LG Chem dispatches technical team for investigation and rehabilitation works

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:49 IST
Vizag gas tragedy: LG Chem dispatches technical team for investigation and rehabilitation works

South Korean chemicals giant LG Chem has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to investigate and rehabilitate the victims of Visakhapatnam gas tragedy that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands from the area around the accident site. The team would "promptly support responsible rehabilitation" that is the main objective of the task force.

"An eight-member technical team from Seoul headquarters, led by the president of our petrochemicals company, has been dispatched to LG Polymers India. This team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures,” said LG Polymers India, a unit of LG Chem, in a statement. The technical team is comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas and it will investigate the cause of the incident, it said.

"The president, along with the dispatched team, will meet with the victims and affected families to explain support measures in detail and also hold meetings with the local state government officials,” it added. The gas leakage from the plant was reported on Thursday morning last week after the company tried to restart operations following the partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, on Saturday, LG Chem had said it is committed to working closely with the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, prevent recurrence in future and secure the foundation for care and treatment. The firm said a special task force has been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Cipla, Jubilant Life, Hetero, Mylan ink licensing pact with Gilead for remdesivir

Eds Changing slug, adding details New Delhi, May 13 PTI&#160;Four domestic pharma firms -- Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero and Mylan -- have entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc for ma...

German minister says soccer teams must follow corona rules when restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday he wants the countrys top two soccer leagues to start after the corona shutdown but team members have to follow the same rules as the rest of the population if there are infections.G...

Philippines probes Manila police chief's birthday bash amid lockdown

The Philippines government ordered a probe on Wednesday of the Manila police chiefs birthday celebrations after photographs posted online showed him and dozens of fellow officers flouting a ban on social gatherings to curb the coronavirus o...

German court president defends decision on ECB bond programme - Die Zeit

The president of Germanys constitutional court defended a ruling on one of the European Central Banks bond purchasing programmes, saying it was a good decision for Europe, German weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported on Wednesday. We firmly be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020