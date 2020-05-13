Left Menu
Development News Edition

One step towards sustainable living

PTI | India | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:35 IST
One step towards sustainable living

The Corona Virus Pandemic has prevailed an abiding lockdown all over the world. Shops are shut down, streets are vacant and we are confined to the walls of our homes. Even the basic of necessities are hard to fetch during this serious situation. Meanwhile Deyga Organics has put a step forward to support and guide people about the efficacy of Kitchen Garden through organic farming. Today when a walk to a local market is even barred how come one assure the fulfilment of daily meals safely? Especially the items that can’t be stored for long? This lockdown has even paused the supply of vegetables and fruits from different cities as a safety measure which is a bit troublesome but more importantly the need of the hour. Amidst such crisis, Deyga Organics had come up with a 21 day challenge for all its followers and customers as a helping hand to let them face these hard times with ease. This challenge attributed to the farming activities done organically which people can practice at their homes comfortably. Mrs. Arthi says on the idea behind, “We all are observing the days with some sort of scarcity lately. Despite Government’s mighty efforts, most people are stressed about the lack of supply of vegetables and fruits as they play a major role in the course of daily meals. We wanted to help people with this basic requirement not only for preparing them for today but making them familiar with this sustainable solution for lifetime. A Kitchen Garden at every home is essential considering the chemically produced and diseased world today. It can help people meet their little but important daily needs without much hustle and bustle. Hence we planned to do it in a much more interesting way of challenging them which we Indians love to take!”, she smiles

Those 21 days instilled viewers with the foundation techniques of organic farming for 21 different crops that can be easily sown and reap. The Deyga team efficiently performed the demonstration with every step covering the minute details. Coriander, Tomato, Spinach, Banana, Mint, Chilly and Fenugreek are some of the examples, people were drawn familiar with the farming techniques of. Laying more emphasis on the challenge, the viewers were asked to repeat the task and share the growth of their little saplings. With active participation, this challenge gained much public attention. People reciprocated with doubts and pictures showing the enthusiasm at peak towards this sustainable solution

Deyga Organics has always been a part of the reformation that complements the changing priorities of the world for a smooth run. From Farm to Skin, the team has offered purity in its organic and natural products and so in its intentions. The brand has risen as a social scholar leading to a restoration of principles and values India's always been known for. Sustainable farming is another achievement in its list that encourage people to become self dependent and healthier! PWRPWR

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Telangana police requests elderly not to venture out into public spaces

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI Amidst the ongoing lockdown, the Telangana Police on Wednesday requested people aged above 60 to not venture out into public places as they are at higher risk from COVID-19. Telangana Director General of Police DGP M M...

Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali lose PCB central contracts

Seam bowling trio of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz have lost their central contracts as Pakistan Cricket Board PCB announced its list for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday. Amir and Riaz had both retired from the longest format of t...

Lesotho records first case of COVID-19 - health ministry

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travelers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.The kin...

Shamli RPF SHO issued notice for sending quarantined personnel home

Eds Corrections in headline, copy Muzaffarnagar UP, May 13 PTI The Railway Protection Force RPF incharge in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district has been issued a show-cause notice for sending home 13 personnel who were quarantined in their ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020