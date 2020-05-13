One step towards sustainable living

The Corona Virus Pandemic has prevailed an abiding lockdown all over the world. Shops are shut down, streets are vacant and we are confined to the walls of our homes. Even the basic of necessities are hard to fetch during this serious situation. Meanwhile Deyga Organics has put a step forward to support and guide people about the efficacy of Kitchen Garden through organic farming. Today when a walk to a local market is even barred how come one assure the fulfilment of daily meals safely? Especially the items that can’t be stored for long? This lockdown has even paused the supply of vegetables and fruits from different cities as a safety measure which is a bit troublesome but more importantly the need of the hour. Amidst such crisis, Deyga Organics had come up with a 21 day challenge for all its followers and customers as a helping hand to let them face these hard times with ease. This challenge attributed to the farming activities done organically which people can practice at their homes comfortably. Mrs. Arthi says on the idea behind, “We all are observing the days with some sort of scarcity lately. Despite Government’s mighty efforts, most people are stressed about the lack of supply of vegetables and fruits as they play a major role in the course of daily meals. We wanted to help people with this basic requirement not only for preparing them for today but making them familiar with this sustainable solution for lifetime. A Kitchen Garden at every home is essential considering the chemically produced and diseased world today. It can help people meet their little but important daily needs without much hustle and bustle. Hence we planned to do it in a much more interesting way of challenging them which we Indians love to take!”, she smiles

Those 21 days instilled viewers with the foundation techniques of organic farming for 21 different crops that can be easily sown and reap. The Deyga team efficiently performed the demonstration with every step covering the minute details. Coriander, Tomato, Spinach, Banana, Mint, Chilly and Fenugreek are some of the examples, people were drawn familiar with the farming techniques of. Laying more emphasis on the challenge, the viewers were asked to repeat the task and share the growth of their little saplings. With active participation, this challenge gained much public attention. People reciprocated with doubts and pictures showing the enthusiasm at peak towards this sustainable solution

Deyga Organics has always been a part of the reformation that complements the changing priorities of the world for a smooth run. From Farm to Skin, the team has offered purity in its organic and natural products and so in its intentions. The brand has risen as a social scholar leading to a restoration of principles and values India's always been known for. Sustainable farming is another achievement in its list that encourage people to become self dependent and healthier! PWRPWR