Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys, NICE Actimize to expand collaboration

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:17 IST
Infosys, NICE Actimize to expand collaboration

Infosys and NICE Actimize on Wednesday announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration. This global partnership will allow Infosys to offer delivery capabilities and resell NICE Actimize's end-to-end financial crime software solutions through either a cloud or on-premises environment to a growing customer base around the world, a joint statement said.

Leveraging their respective experiences across financial crime management, NICE Actimize and Infosys will provide their regulatory and compliance solutions and services to support multiple industry sectors, it said. Among the benefits of this collaborative approach, client organisations will create an efficient path to overcome emerging and rapidly evolving digital threats, and improve operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional customer experience, the statement said.

This offering will include Infosys Actimize Digital Suite, a set of accelerators designed for faster time to market and predictability in implementation, the two companies said. Combined with a cloud offering, it will also help in reducing cost of ownership.

This proposition encompassing both software and services will further reduce vendor management efforts for clients, it was stated.PTI RS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...

CBI arrests BCCL Dhanbad official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI today arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL, Dhanbad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant. A case was registered under sect...

Kerala to hike IMFL prices steeply amid COVID-19 lockdow

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the price of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL in order to gain some extra revenue amid COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent slowdown in the economy. The state cabinet, which met here, decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020