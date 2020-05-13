HCL provides 6 lakh meals to poor amid COVID-19 crisis

HCL provides 6 lakh meals to poor amid COVID-19 crisisPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:21 IST
HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has so far provided over 6 lakh meals to underprivileged communities affected due to the lockdown. The company has distributed over 6 lakh nutritious and hygienic meals and over 5,000 dry ration kits in the National Capital Region, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Nagrakata (West Bengal), the company said in a statement.
The distribution was done in collaboration with the local government authorities and HCL's partner NGOs. The meals and kits were provided to migrant labourers and their families residing in makeshift shelters, communities living in urban slums, daily wage earners, abandoned elderly, and orphanages across these locations, it added.
