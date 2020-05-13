Package Highlights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:17 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for various sectors, including MSMEs, hit by COVID-19-induced lockdown

* Rs 3 lakh crore emergency working capital facility for businesses, including MSMEs * Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs * Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds * New definition for MSMEs * No global tenders for govt procurement worth up to Rs 200 crore to promote MSMEs * Extention of EPF support for business, organised workers for another 3 months * Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFC/HFC/MFIs * Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs/MFIs * Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection for stressed discoms * Relief to contractors given by providing extension of up to 6 months to complete projects * States are being advised to invoke the force majeure clause under RERA. * Reduction in rates of Tax Deduction at Source, Tax Collected at Source by 25 per cent for specified non-salaried payments * Extension of deadline for payment without additional amount under "Vivad Se Vishwas" scheme extended till December 31.

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

