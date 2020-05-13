Package Highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for various sectors, including MSMEs, hit by COVID-19-induced lockdown

* Rs 3 lakh crore emergency working capital facility for businesses, including MSMEs * Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs * Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds * New definition for MSMEs * No global tenders for govt procurement worth up to Rs 200 crore to promote MSMEs * Extention of EPF support for business, organised workers for another 3 months * Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFC/HFC/MFIs * Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs/MFIs * Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection for stressed discoms * Relief to contractors given by providing extension of up to 6 months to complete projects * States are being advised to invoke the force majeure clause under RERA. * Reduction in rates of Tax Deduction at Source, Tax Collected at Source by 25 per cent for specified non-salaried payments * Extension of deadline for payment without additional amount under "Vivad Se Vishwas" scheme extended till December 31.