Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha woos US investors

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:30 IST
Odisha woos US investors

The Odisha government has utilized its COVID-19 care management to woo investors from the United States. The state government highlighted its achievements in containing the spread of the highly infectious diseases in a video conference with a delegation of the US-India Partnership Forum here on Tuesday, an official said.

The leading industries which showed interest in the interaction include ATC, Avaada Energy, Cairn Energy, Cisco, Exxon Mobil, Herbalife, HP, Mars, Microsoft, Oracle, and Paypal, an official statement said. The investors interacted with chief secretary A K Tripathy and other senior officers under the leadership of Dr Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), it said.

The investors comprised various sectors like energy, agri-business, nutrition, aviation, information technology, metals, and renewable energy, the official said, adding that they expressed satisfaction over the management of the state of the global pandemic crisis. The chief secretary informed the delegation as to how Odisha created corona care and institutional quarantine facilities with more than 3.5 lakh bed capacity in a short span of time.

"The state has set up 35 exclusive Critical Care Hospitals for COVID patients. The infection level is well under control and community is quite aware and safe", Tripathy informed the delegation. He also drew the attention of the business delegation and said: "Many of Odishas industrial estates are now in green zone. As of now, around 60 per cent of the industries are running by adopting the COVID preventive measures".

The chief secretary said that the state has followed policy consistency in matters of industrial promotion and now Odisha is on the verge of rolling out more progressive regulations in matters of land leasing, contract farming, direct farmer-market connect that will also open new avenues of investment. Replying to another query about comparative advantage of Odisha as an investment destination, Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said, "Political stability, policy consistency, economic stability, skilled manpower, large mining and industrial base, ready availability of land in developed industrial estates..., have been the benchmark of Odisha".

He claimed that Odisha is a pioneer state in India having a stabilized single window clearance system for investment proposals. It is supported by a well developed institutional arrangement. This apart, the state government also apprised the delegation that Odisha was among top-five lead states in 'ease of doing business'. Go-Swift Portal which is Single Window on-line Investor Facilitation and Tracking portal has been awarded Excellence in Government process Re-Engineering for Digital Transformation at national level by the Government of India for the year 2019-20.

Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Mishra, said, "We have well developed electronic and manufacturing sector just close to the capital city. The State is rich with skilled manpower in electronics and IT".

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

World has 'long way to go' in COVID-19 fight - WHO expert

The world has a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life, the World Health Organizations top emergencies expert warned on Wednesday.Dr Mi...

Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the worlds biggest commodities firms from its portfolio for their use and production of coal, including Glencore and Anglo American. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations ...

Virus is from a lab, not natural, says Nitin Gadkari to NDTV

The coronavirus, which originated from Chinas Wuhan and has claimed over 2.5 million lives worldwide, is not a natural virus and it was created from a laboratory, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. ...We need to understand the ...

Railways to start waiting lists for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

In an indication that it might soon start mailexpress as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020