Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal stimulus to help restore economy: Toyota

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:04 IST
Fiscal stimulus to help restore economy: Toyota
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / by Neubie

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said the fiscal stimulus announced by the government would help in restoring the economy in an effective manner. The automaker said the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the government would encourage industry to resume business operations.

"We hope, through this new stimulus and the likely reforms, the industry will be able to iron out bottlenecks pertaining to liquidity, supply chain, demand, labor-related issues and restore the economy in an effective manner," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales, and Services, Naveen Soni said in a statement. Given the current situation, the company understands that it will have to operate alongside COVID-19 for a prolonged period, he added.

"However, through this initiative, the government has inspired us to strengthen our preparedness and confidence to resume business operations while safeguarding the health and safety of all stakeholders," Soni said. The relief package would certainly support in helping the MSME sector, NBFCs, and also help in building demand in the lockdown 4.0 phase, he added.

Soni said that Toyota has been strongly supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative and has introduced various initiatives over the years through localization of parts and components, empowering local suppliers and promising quality at par with the global standards. "We welcome the message for India to be self-reliant and the need to introduce strong reforms, which will further strengthen the Indian auto industry which is one of the key pillars of economic growth and has the distinction of having a globally competitive and very well developed supply chain with high level of localization," he noted.

The government is taking measures to boost supply side of the economy and the company now awaits its support to boost demand side, where government spending can lead to a faster revival of the economy, Soni said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Pondy Health Department comes in for praise

Puducherry, May 13 PTI Puducherry has presently been testing 400 samples per lakh of population for detecting COVID-19 and the health departments measures to contain the spread of the infection were laudable, Collector T Arun said. Talking ...

Lockdown: One-time financial help given to over 1 lakh para-transit vehicle drivers in Delhi

The Delhi government has provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to over one lakh drivers of para-transit vehicles including autos and taxis. Over Rs 55 crore has been given as financial assistance during the COVID-19-induced loc...

Detention of former IAS official Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act: Officials.

Detention of former IAS official Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act Officials....

Amid pandemic, world economy projected to shrink 3.2% in 2020 -U.N.

The world economy is projected to shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic sharply restricted economic activity, increased uncertainty and sparked the worst recession since the depression, the United Nations said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020