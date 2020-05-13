Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lot will depend on how India exits from lockdown: Kaushik Basu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:36 IST
Lot will depend on how India exits from lockdown: Kaushik Basu

India took the right call by announcing a prompt lockdown in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot will depend on how the country makes an exit from it as the landscape of the global economy will change by then, former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu said on Wednesday. The basic issues at present are the concerns about the food chain, jobs and migrant workers, which have to be resolved immediately, he said.

"The first move of a quick lockdown made by India was right. It was called for. Now, a lot will depend on how India exits from the lockdown as landscape of the global economy will change by then," Basu, a professor of economics at Cornell University, said during a webinar hosted by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce. He said extending tax benefits might not be enough as the poor need direct support.

"Just giving tax benefits is not enough. Poor people should be given cash. But, this will not lead to hyper inflation," the former World Bank chief economist said. "I am optimistic about the long-run indicators of the economy of India. The problem is with the perception of the people, who perceive more danger and risk than economy. That can jeopardise the entire process of recovery. The issue is how we balance these," Basu added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Lot will depend on how India exits from lockdown: Kaushik Basu

India took the right call by announcing a prompt lockdown in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot will depend on how the country makes an exit from it as the landscape of the global economy will change by then, former chief...

Nirav Modi a visionary who wanted to create something unique: World-renowned luxury good executive tells London court

By Poonam Joshi A London court on Wednesday heard from a well-known luxury goods executive how the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was passionate about creating an internationally renowned luxury jewellery brand that was uniquely India...

Myanmar's army investigating soldiers over video of abuses

myanMyanmars army said on Wednesday it was investigating soldiers filmed beating and threatening to kill suspected insurgents in the western state of Rakhine, where dozens of people have been killed during an upsurge of fighting in recent w...

Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there is hard evidence of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on the German parliament in 2015 that reportedly also involved the theft of documents from her own parliamentary office. German da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020