States lift 80 lakh tonnes foodgrains from FCI for free distribution to poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:40 IST
States lift 80 lakh tonnes foodgrains from FCI for free distribution to poor '

States have lifted nearly 80 lakh tonnes of foodgrains from Food Corporation of India for free distribution to ration card holders during the lockdown period, the Union government said on Wednesday. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), the Centre is providing 5 kg of foodgrains per month per person free of cost to over 80 crore ration card holders. The scheme is for three months till June. The centre has allocated 120 lakh tonnes of foodgrains for distribution.

" 79.74 Lakh tonnes has been lifted for distribution under PMGKAY against total allocation of 120 lakh tonnes which is equal to a two-month allocation," an official statement said. Food Corporation of India (FCI), the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, is ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat and rice throughout the country during the lockdown period.

The food ministry said the government has not only met the foodgrain requirement under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) that seeks to provide 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month to over 81 crore people but also the additional allocation under the PMGKAY. "FCI is having sufficient stocks to cater to the requirement of the nation. As on May 1, 2020, the stock position was 642.7 Lakh tonnes out of which rice was 285.03 Lakh MT and wheat was 357.7 Lakh tonnes," the statement said.

Till May 12,159.36 lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been issued under various schemes. State governments have lifted 60.87 lakh tonnes of foodgrains under NFSA, which is equivalent to almost one and half month's requirement..

