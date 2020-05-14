Left Menu
Guj: Two flights from Kuwait, London bring back 349 Indians

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:42 IST
As many as 349 people hailing from Gujarat were brought back here from Kuwait and London in two flights in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The flight from Kuwait carried 177 passengers while the one from London brought back 172 Gujarat residents, Ahmedabad district development officer Arun Mahesh Babu said.

After their screening at the Ahmedabad international airport, the passengers were sent to institutional quarantine centres, where they will kept for 14 days before being allowed to go home, said Babu, who is the nodal officer for coordinating the arrival of such flights here. On Wednesday, 244 students belonging to Gujarat were brought back from Philippines and the United States in two flights.

The students had gone abroad to pursue higher studies, but got stranded there due to travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Out of the 244 students, 137 students were brought back from Manila, while 107 landed here from New York.

India is bringing back its citizens stranded in various countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak under the 'Vande Bharat Abhiyan'..

