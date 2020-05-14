K3A in Association With Zero Degree to Organise 'Outdoor Social Awareness Creative Campaign' on COVID-19 for Brand Promotion

Another Kerala Model from Kerala's Advertising Industry During COVID KOCHI, India, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerala Advertising Agencies Association (K3A), the largest consortium in Kerala for advertising, will organize a mega campaign 'Outdoor Social Awareness Creative Campaign 2020', in order to generate wide awareness on COVID-19 in the society. The campaign, being organized in association with Zero Degree, the major outdoor advertising company, and supported by all brands in Kerala and all over India, will be displayed on the Kochi metro pillar boards. According to the organisers, entries, made in the context of COVID-19 resistance activities, can be submitted through the advertising agencies. The 'Outdoor Social Awareness Creative Campaign - Edition 1' is designed to support the COVID-19 relief activities in the long term. The creatives with logos of the client, advertising brand, Zero Degree and K3A should be submitted in PDF format before 5 pm on May 20, 2020.

"In the age of dreadful pandemic, brands and advertising agencies need to be part of the anti-COVID-19 campaigns and it is the primary objective of the initiative. Those who are interested to participate in the campaign should submit their entries in three different categories - COVID-19 awareness campaigns, survival stories in the time of pandemic and campaigns supporting corona fighters, health workers, political leaders and government officials," said Raju Menon, General Secretary, K3A. "The campaign is designed for the advertising agencies functioning in the state. They can submit the Corona-based creatives of their brands as entries to the campaign. The selected creatives will be placed on the Kochi Metro Billboards for 15 days, free of cost," said Dany Antony, MD, Zero Degree.

Raju Menon said that six awards will be given for the best creatives in three categories. The winners will be honoured at a mega event planned after the culmination of the campaign. Awards will be given in Gold and Silver categories for the best entries. While each of the three winners in the Gold category will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000, winners in the Silver category will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The selected entries will also get certificates. There is no entry fee for participating in the campaign. The entries can be submitted online on www.zerodegreegroup.com/osacc. Individuals can submit only one creative. But an agency can submit five creatives of a single brand. The entries from outdoor specialist agencies, media agencies, creative agencies, freelance advertisers, and freelance advertising groups will be accepted only after they submit a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the brands. But it will not be applicable to entries submitted directly by the brands. The creatives on the metro pillars will be placed along with the logos of the client, advertising brand, Zero Degree and K3A.

For more details, contact: +91-93877-67676, 81138-38383 or osacc@zerodegreegroup.com About K3A Kerala Advertising Agencies Association, also known as K3A in short, is the largest consortium of advertising agencies in Kerala. It has around 500 members consisting of major and small advertising agencies in Kerala. About Zero Degree Group Zero Degree Group is one of the most prominent outdoor advertising agencies in Kerala. The group possesses exclusive advertising rights on the Kochi Metro Pillars. Headquartered in Thrissur of Kerala, Zero Degree offers a wide range of outdoor media services to clients through various methods starting from designing, printing, hoardings, etc. The team of professionals with various innovative techniques brings out the most befitting type of publicity campaign by which the clients get maximum response worth the money they spent for it.

Zero Degree has erected more than 1000 medium and large hoardings across Kerala and possesses advertising rights in Cochin Metro, Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, AC Volvo Buses, Cochin Mobility Hub.