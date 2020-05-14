Left Menu
Capillary Technologies and INCREFF announce a strategic partnership to empower retailers

Capillary Technologies and INCREFF entered into a strategic partnership, combining Capillary's expertise in omnichannel commerce technology with INCREFF's best-in-class inventory fulfillment, warehouse management and merchandising capabilities.

Capillary Technologies and INCREFF announce a strategic partnership to empower retailers
Capillary Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Capillary Technologies and INCREFF entered into a strategic partnership, combining Capillary's expertise in omnichannel commerce technology with INCREFF's best-in-class inventory fulfillment, warehouse management and merchandising capabilities. With e-commerce emerging as the preferred way of shopping for consumers in the post COVID-19 world, retailers need to accelerate the adoption of technology enabling them to sell across multiple digital channels, while also ensuring that their physical stores operate efficiently and remain profitable.

The traditional boundaries between offline and online business need to blur, enabling stores to offset reduced walk-ins by taking their collection online to their customers and with brands being able to fulfil orders placed on their website or marketplaces from a store nearest to the customer in addition to a centralized warehouse, thereby improving operational and economic efficiency. The Capillary-INCREFF partnership will enable retailers to create a unified omnichannel experience, allowing them to capture demand across all consumer channels including stores, brand websites, social channels and online marketplaces and fulfill the same via their warehouses, and more importantly from their retail stores.

"We observed that 85 per cent of shoppers did not return to stores in the initial weeks after the lockdown in Wuhan was lifted, and sales were still 40 per cent down YOY, even after a month. We continue to see a similar behavior in India as well as the Middle East as the lockdown restrictions are getting relaxed. This spurred us to look for ways to help our customers overcome the challenging times ahead," said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. "The partnership with INCREFF is a result of this pursuit. With this collaboration we will now help retailers optimize their inventory across retail stores and help them recover sales even with reduced footfalls," he added.

"The Capillary-INCREFF partnership is a powerful combination. INCREFF's ability to create a unified view of inventory across all consumer channels, distributed network of managed warehouses and intelligent merchandising platform acts as a strong compliment to Capillary's omnichannel commerce platform," said Rajul Jain, CEO INCREFF. "This extends our expertise in helping retailers optimize the costs of inventory management and warehousing with the ability to fulfil from stores and boost sales across all consumer channels," he added.

By combining the strengths of both platforms, this partnership represents a tectonic shift in the way both Capillary and INCREFF can address the changes in the retail consumer landscape. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

