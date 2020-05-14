Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

The first EUR 1 billion instalments of this financing package has been signed under an accelerated approval procedure introduced by the EIB in response to this emergency, enabling the funds to reach Spanish firms as quickly as possible.

EIB | Madrid | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:11 IST
EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact
The EUR 1.5 billion that the EIB has approved providing to ICO under this operation will help to support small and medium-sized Spanish firms employing more than 230 000 people.  Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) are providing the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps in Spain with up to EUR 1.5 billion to enable them to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The first EUR 1 billion instalments of this financing package has been signed under an accelerated approval procedure introduced by the EIB in response to this emergency, enabling the funds to reach Spanish firms as quickly as possible.

The EIB is providing this finance on favourable terms, especially regarding interest rates, maturities and flexibility. ICO will pass on these funds through its different instruments: Mediation Lines, in cooperation with financial institutions, and direct financing programmes, to meet the liquidity needs of the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps in order to safeguard jobs and support economic recovery. According to European Commission data, Spain's small businesses account for 72% of employment in the country. The EUR 1.5 billion that the EIB has approved providing to ICO under this operation will help to support small and medium-sized Spanish firms employing more than 230 000 people.

"We are very pleased to be once again joining forces with ICO, especially in these times of crisis. This agreement makes clear the EIB's firm commitment to supporting smaller Spanish businesses, meeting their most urgent financing needs to be triggered by the pandemic", said EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, responsible for the Bank's activity in Spain. "At the EIB, we will continue working to help alleviate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis in Spain."

ICO's CEO José Carlos García de Quevedo added that "ICO is focusing all of its firepower on managing and implementing measures to alleviate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, including this new agreement with the EIB". He went on to stress the close cooperation between the two institutions, saying that "it is extremely important at a time like the present as it is enabling EU bank funding to be channelled into Spain's business fabric so that the self-employed and SMEs can access the necessary finance to carry out their activity."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Donald Trump to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution known as the Emoluments Clauses....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Nations said.More than 4.37 million people have been repo...

31-year-old woman held for supplying illicit liquor in south Delhi locality

Police have arrested a woman suspected to be a bootlegger and recovered several cartons containing 600 quarters of illicit liquor from her residence in south Delhis Sangam Vihar, officials said on Thursday. The woman identified as Pinky Sin...

WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBSEB has asked the head examiners to collect answer scripts of class 10 board exams from the examiners by this month to facilitate the process of the publication of results, an official said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020