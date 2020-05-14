EXCLUSIVE-U.S. weighs measures in response to Iran fuel shipment to Venezuela-source

The United States is considering measures it could take in response to Iran's shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday. Washington has a "high degree of certainty" that the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is paying Iran with tons of gold, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Both countries' oil sectors are under tough U.S. sanctions. At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port has set sail for Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Wednesday, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country.