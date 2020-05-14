Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:11 IST
Business brief

Credit Suisse on Thursday announced appointment of Puneet Matta as head of its wealth management segment for the country, effective June 1

Matta will rejoin Credit Suisse from Union Bancaire Privee (UBP), where he held several leadership positions in the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and Indian Sub-Continent (ISC) client segments and also in the External Asset Managers (EAM) business, a release said. PTI Hv MKJ

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Protesting isolation, 19 passengers decide to return the same day by spl train

As many as 19 passengers who were among those who reached Bengaluru from New Delhi on Thursday morning by a special train decided to return to their states by the same train after refusing to remain quarantined, Railway officials said. Acco...

Army soldier killed in avalanche in north Sikkim

An Indian Army soldier was killed and another went missing on Thursday after they were hit by an avalanche in the mountainous Lugnak La region of north Sikkim, official sources said. The two personnel were part of a 18-member group which ca...

SC judge, his family go into self-quarantine after cook tests COVID-19 positive

A Supreme Court judge on Thursday self-quarantined himself along with his family after their cook tested COVID-19 positive, sources saidAccording to the sources, the cook who was on leave since May 7 and tested positive on Thursday. Source...

Redskins re-sign CB Colvin

The Washington Redskins re-signed free agent cornerback Aaron Colvin on Thursday. No terms were announced. Colvin, 28, joined the Redskins last September after being released by the Houston Texans. He didnt play in a game until October but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020