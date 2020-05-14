Business brief

Credit Suisse on Thursday announced appointment of Puneet Matta as head of its wealth management segment for the country, effective June 1

Matta will rejoin Credit Suisse from Union Bancaire Privee (UBP), where he held several leadership positions in the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and Indian Sub-Continent (ISC) client segments and also in the External Asset Managers (EAM) business, a release said.