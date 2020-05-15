Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of World Trade Organization to step down early

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 01:56 IST
Head of World Trade Organization to step down early

The head of the World Trade Organization said Thursday he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a “personal decision.” Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on August 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from US President Donald Trump, who accused the Geneva-based trade body of an anti-US bias and other complaints. “This is a decision that I do not take lightly,” Azevedo told a special meeting of WTO delegations.

“It is a personal decision - a family decision – and I am convinced that this decision serves the best interests of this organization.” The 25-year-old trade body has never had to fill a vacancy for the director-general post before that term expired, and under WTO rules, a selection process for a successor is to begin as soon as possible. Azevedo's WTO often found itself in the firing line of the Trump administration, which accused the trade body of a bias against the United States and of letting China get away with what it called unfair trade practices.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer thanked Azevedo for his “exemplary” service. “Despite the many shortcomings of the WTO, Roberto has led the institution with grace and a steady hand,” Lighthizer said in a statement. “He will be difficult to replace.”

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory with violators fined up to $50,000

Qatars interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday, and those who do not comply will be fined up to 200,000 riyals 53,000. Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or e...

Colombia bombing kills ELN rebel commander, three others

A commander from Colombias National Liberation Army ELN rebels known for his management of illicit finances has been killed along with three others in a military bombing, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.The bombing in the Montecristo ...

Health News Roundup: CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools; German coronavirus reproduction rate remains below critical and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools, transit and workplacesThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidelines to help schools and workplaces dete...

Trump says he'll restock stockpile for future pandemics

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare the country for future pandemics by restocking the national stockpile and bringing critical manufacturing back to the US His comments came the same day a whistleblower testifie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020