Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling edges lower as Britain maintains fierce stance on Brexit

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:26 IST
Sterling edges lower as Britain maintains fierce stance on Brexit

Sterling was down by 0.2% on Friday against both the dollar and the euro as a combination of Brexit risks and a coronavirus-induced economic slowdown put added pressured on the UK currency. Sterling fell as the government reiterated its refusal to extend the Brexit transition period this December and said it is not keen to compromise in trade negotiations with the EU.

"The sterling outlook remains negative as the latest round of Brexit negotiations this week didn’t show any signs of progress in key areas," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. "The increased pricing in of a no-deal Brexit should further weigh on the pound and encourage a further retreat toward the $1.20 level, and possibly below," she said.

Sterling is in its fifth consecutive day of losses and is the worst-performing G10 currency so far this month, having fallen more than 2.2% against the dollar since the end of April. The pound was down 0.2% versus the U.S. dollar at $1.2209 , not far from the five-week low of $1.2166 it reached the previous day. It was also falling versus the euro, last by 0.3% to 88.59 pence.

The UK's death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has topped 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe. London's Canary Wharf, one of the most powerful financial centres on earth, has drawn up detailed plans to bring bankers, accountants and lawyers back to the office after weeks of lockdown, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

More than 440,000 self-employed workers in Britain applied for a government aid programme that will give them a grant of up to 7,500 pounds ($9,142) during its first day of operation, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday. Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March and an even bigger hit is expected in the coming months. The Bank of England said last week that the contraction of the economy in the April-June period could approach 25% and lead to the largest annual decline in more than three centuries.

The Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey said that the bank is not considering pushing interest rates below zero, although he declined to rule it out altogether. More quantitative easing by the Bank of England in June is widely expected, which would hurt sterling.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Fresh case of COVID-19 in HP, state virus tally 76

Shimla, May 15 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 76, officials said. The patient had recently returned to Una from Mohali in Punjab and was kept und...

Arunachal Pradesh state transport bus service to start from May 18

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to resume state transport bus service to various destinations from May 18 next, an official said here on Friday. The decision was taken in view of the huge demand for public transport to ferry st...

Turkey detains 38 over suspected links to armed attack - governor

Turkish authorities have detained 38 people including the local head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP in relation to an armed attack which killed two people in the eastern province of Van, governors office said on Friday. The...

Swami Mukundananda launches expansion of JKYog Worldwide headquarters

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founder of the yogic system, Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul and international authority on mind management, Swami Mukundananda, announced the expansion of the JKYog Worldwide Headquarters, the Radha Kr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020