New lockdown regulations give e-commerce green light to operate

Citizens can now do their shopping online, thanks to new regulations gazetted on Thursday, giving e-Commerce the green light to operate in level 4 of the lockdown.

According to the newly published guidelines, customers can now buy almost anything from household goods to books.

However, the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, are still not permitted as per level 4 regulations.

"Effective today, and subject to all applicable laws, all goods will be available for the transaction through e-Commerce platforms with the exception of liquor and tobacco, which have been expressively prohibited for sale to the public during alert level 4. These products would be reconsidered in future when the regulations permit their sale," said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

The gazetted directions enable the sale of products through e-commerce platforms and delivery systems that are currently not available at retail outlets, including household appliances, electronic goods, furniture, books, music, gym products, the full range of clothing and footwear products, household utensils and others.

"We strongly believe in the value of e-Commerce as a critical enabler to opening the economy through contactless transactions. This can reduce the movement of consumers, and the density of shoppers in retail spaces. Further, it can accelerate innovation, support local manufacturing and increase access by the informal market and poorer South Africans," said dtic Minister Ebrahim Patel.

The dtic has been working on a plan for e-Commerce to be safely rolled out since level 4 of the regulations came into effect on 1 May.

Ensuring the safety of consumers

The key focus of the e-commerce directions is on health, safety and other protocols that need to be followed by retailers, delivery personnel and customers.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic that has taken hundreds of thousands of lives across the world. Protecting the lives of workers and consumers is critical as we open up the economy.

"We have consulted with stakeholders to get the proper health and safety protocols in place which can allow the full e-commerce supply chain to operate safely while mitigating the risk of it becoming a vector for transmission of the coronavirus," he said in a statement.

The directions outline the need for hygienic workplace conditions, social distancing, the wearing of masks, regular monitoring of workers' health and the need for sanitisation, among other health protocols.

To limit the social and economic hardship caused by the pandemic on local industries and enable consumer choice to support local producers, the directions encourage retailers to give prominence to goods manufactured in South Africa.

The directions call on retailers to provide for as many payment options as possible for consumers, especially for low-income earners, so that a greater number of citizens can take advantage of online platforms.

The directions also recognise the opportunity for spaza shops and informal traders to leverage e-Commerce as a means of selling goods.

Patel said e-commerce has a good potential as a safe retail platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy local

"We need to work together with the sector to make digital platforms an avenue which can be used by a greater number of local manufacturers, retailers and consumers to transact. We have consulted with companies in e-commerce who have committed to giving prominence to South African-made goods on their sites."

The Minister further added that this is an important step in order to limit the social and economic hardship caused by the pandemic on local industries.

"We encourage all consumers to buy local and support the recovery of South African manufacturing during this global pandemic," the Minister said.

The Minister did not rule out the possibility of a shift from traditional retail methods in the future.

"Beyond the pandemic, we are likely to see a shift from traditional retailing to e-Commerce platforms. We look forward to future engagement with the sector to address how to create more jobs in the sector and retrain workers displaced by the shift to e-Commerce and to ensure that there is space for local small businesses and youth-owned enterprises as suppliers of goods and providers of digital platforms and delivery services," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)