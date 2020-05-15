Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:06 IST
WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression. The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales plunged 16.4% last month, the biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Data for March was revised to show receipts at retailers falling 8.3% instead of dropping 8.7% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales plummeting 12.0% in April. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales tumbled 15.3% last month after a surprise 3.1% jump in March. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of the gross domestic product report.

The collapse in retail sales added to a historic 20.5 million job losses last month in underscoring the deepening economic slump that analysts warn could take years to recover from. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday warned of an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes. "We pretty much know April was a disaster. The question is as the lockdowns ease in May and June, what segments of retail sales are going to be coming back and what is not coming back at all," said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "All indications are the recovery is going to be slower and gradual, if we have one."

Businesses around the country are reopening as states and local governments ease travel restrictions, which were imposed in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. But establishments are operating well below capacity and there are fears a second wave of COVID-19 infections could keep consumers away from shopping malls.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, tumbled at a 7.6% annualized rate in the first quarter, the sharpest drop since the second quarter of 1980. The economy contracted at a 4.8% rate in the January-March quarter. The output is expected to contract at as much as a 40% pace in the second quarter, the deepest since the 1930s.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania to cargo after COVID-19 closure

Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday for cargo after a five-day closure of the transit point for copper and cobalt exports and fuel imports, but people were not allowed to cross, a provincial minister told Reuters.Pres...

Motor racing-Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races

Formula One and Silverstone have agreed terms for two races without spectators at the circuit this season, subject to government approval, the tracks managing director Stuart Pringle said on Friday.The British Grand Prix, a home race for Me...

SC rejects plea seeking closure of liquor shops during lockdown

The Supreme Court Friday rejected a plea seeking closure of liquor shops across the country during the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic observing that it has been filed only for publicity. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao also dism...

Azerbaijan to allow restaurants to reopen, with conditions

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to reopen in the capital Baku and other big cities on Monday, but working hours and the number of customers will be restricted, the government said. The SMS-controlled system of going out will be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020