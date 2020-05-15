Berger Paints forays into hygiene segment

Berger Paints on Friday announced its foray into the hygiene segment with the launch of products under the ‘BreatheEasy’ brand. The Kolkata-based paints maker has started business into the hand sanitiser, multi-purpose sanitisers and home hygiene chemical products, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

“The products will be marketed under the brand BreatheEasy – conveying the company’s commitment towards a safer and disease-free environment., in various pack sizes as per market requirements,” it said. On Thursday, JSW Paints announced a foray into the hand sanitiser segment in the domestic market with plans to roll out a disinfectant under brand Securall this month.

Earlier, this month Asian Paints had also announced to enter into the hand sanitiser and surface segment by launching Viroprotek range of products. After the pandemic of COVID-19, Companies from across the sectors have entered into the hand sanitiser segment, which was earlier considered to be a niche one, limited only to a few pockets of the metro cities.