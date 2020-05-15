Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berger Paints forays into hygiene segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:45 IST
Berger Paints forays into hygiene segment

Berger Paints on Friday announced its foray into the hygiene segment with the launch of products under the ‘BreatheEasy’ brand. The Kolkata-based paints maker has started business into the hand sanitiser, multi-purpose sanitisers and home hygiene chemical products, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

“The products will be marketed under the brand BreatheEasy – conveying the company’s commitment towards a safer and disease-free environment., in various pack sizes as per market requirements,” it said. On Thursday, JSW Paints announced a foray into the hand sanitiser segment in the domestic market with plans to roll out a disinfectant under brand Securall this month.

Earlier, this month Asian Paints had also announced to enter into the hand sanitiser and surface segment by launching Viroprotek range of products. After the pandemic of COVID-19, Companies from across the sectors have entered into the hand sanitiser segment, which was earlier considered to be a niche one, limited only to a few pockets of the metro cities.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days: IMD; pvt forecasters differ

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, a delay of four days as compared to its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Friday. The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-...

UP CM hails Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop agriculture infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop agriculture infrastructure including a package for the herbal cultivation. The Finance Minist...

Explain open category post-graduate medical seat decrease: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to explain why number of seats in the open category for post-graduate medical courses decreased in the year 2020-21. Justice N J Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by one Dr ...

No shortage of essentials, medicine in NE, JK: Officials to Jitendra Singh

There is no shortage of essential commodities and medicines in the northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was informed on Friday. Singh held a meeting with resident com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020