Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 10 states account for 80 pc of under-construction NH projects hit due to COVID-19: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:14 IST
Top 10 states account for 80 pc of under-construction NH projects hit due to COVID-19: Report

Top 10 states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh account for 80 per cent of the under-construction national highway projects hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Crisil Research said on Friday. Construction of national highways came to a grinding halt with the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. However, to the relief of developers, the government allowed resumption of construction from April 20, subject to clearances from district administrations, it said.

But activity remains stalled due to severe shortage of labour and raw material, and difficulty in securing requisite clearances, it said in a statement. "What’s more, the Centre has divided districts into red, orange and green zones based on the extent of contagion. Only insitu construction is allowed in red zones until the next announcement. CRISIL Research's analysis of over 270 under-construction national highways indicates the Top 10 states account for 80 per cent of the projects," it said. Projects are most at risk in four of these states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh -- that account for over a third of the projects, it said.

In Maharashtra, which has 11 per cent of the national highway projects, as much as 55 per cent of them are in red zones, the statement said. In Uttar Pradesh, which has the lion’s share of projects under construction at 15 per cent, a third are in the red zones. Projects in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, each with over 35 per cent projects in red zones, are also at risk, it said. In this milieu, for developers containment of the pandemic and lifting of the extended lockdown are the key monitorables for a return to normalcy, the statement said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...

China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river

China on Friday began sharing with India hydrological data for the Brahmaputra river, an annual practice during the monsoon which is crucial for generating information on floods in northeast India, officials said. The data is being shared f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020