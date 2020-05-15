Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB approves EUR 3.4 billion to support COVID-19 investment

Meeting by video conference, the EIB Board agreed on support for COVID-19 investment by the Madrid regional government and financing for vaccine development and manufacturing

EIB | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:25 IST
EIB approves EUR 3.4 billion to support COVID-19 investment
The Board backed EUR 600 million of financing to help the Madrid regional government tackle the social impact of COVID-19 and back investment in hospitals, public health and care for the elderly. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank today approved EUR 3.4 billion of new financing to support companies most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and priority public health projects, alongside energy, transport, water and education projects across Europe and around the world.

Meeting by video conference, the EIB Board agreed on support for COVID-19 investment by the Madrid regional government and financing for vaccine development and manufacturing

"The economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis is becoming more and more evident. The EIB has moved quickly to provide finance for regions and companies most hit by the pandemic while continuing long-term investment into research and development, renewable energy and sustainable growth. Today we agreed on financing for public and private sector projects across Europe and around the world that will create jobs, allow companies to overcome the challenges brought by the crisis, and improve public health and education", said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

EUR 880 million for COVID-19 business resilience, research and public health

The Board backed EUR 600 million of financing to help the Madrid regional government tackle the social impact of COVID-19 and back investment in hospitals, public health and care for the elderly.

The EIB also approved EUR 100m in new equity support for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing.

A EUR 100 million guarantee scheme confirmed today will ensure that investment by companies in Belgium most impacted by economic shocks related to COVID-19 can continue.

EUR 1.2 billion for artificial intelligence, corporate innovation and business investment

Development of artificial intelligence across Europe will benefit from new EIB and EIF backing for the sector following approval of EUR 150 million EIB support. This will build a diversified portfolio of minority stakes in companies with a core Artificial Intelligence technology focus and develop European competent in the sector by backing early-stage companies.

The new initiative follows the recent publication of a White Paper on Artificial Intelligence by the European Commission and previous support for Artificial Intelligence using the EIB's venture debt product.

Further development of Artificial Intelligence is recognised as key to the fight against COVID-19, including managing the outbreak, allowing for fast diagnostic and accelerating substantially the development of drugs and vaccines.

The EIB is supporting new corporate research and development financing for projects in Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, backed leasing finance schemes in Italy and SME credit lines in Spain.

The EIB also confirmed support for innovation investment by the Ukrainian postal service.

Renewable energy and sustainable transport

The EIB is helping to expand the supply of clean energy in Spain with support for a new 487 MW wind farm and to facilitate the use of electric vehicles in Italy through a EUR 200 million scheme to increase the number of charging stations.

The EIB further intends to provide financing to cut congestion around the Polish cities of Gdansk, Sopot and Gdynia.

Enhancing education opportunities

Higher education at Institutes of Technology across Ireland will be strengthened under a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment programme and students at schools in Serbia are set to benefit from EUR 70 million EIB support for a new digital education programme agreed today.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FM's economic package for agri sector will do nothing to help farmers in distress: Left parties

Left parties on Friday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans economic package for the agricultural sector would do nothing to help farmers in distress and is yet another mega repackaging. Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche...

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020