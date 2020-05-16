Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:29 IST
ICICI Home Finance on Saturday said it has reduced fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points. The revised retail rates are applicable for deposits below Rs 2 crore, it said in a statement.

The company has introduced a new tenure of 25 months at a special scheme rate of 7.25 per cent per annum, it added. Senior citizens can reap the benefits of the base and special schemes with an additional 0.25 per cent interest rate on their fixed deposits.

* * * * * * * NILKAMAL partners with MMRDA to set up makeshift emergency hospital * Furniture Brand NILKAMAL on Saturday said it has partnered with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to help set up a makeshift emergency hospital by supplying 1,000 COVID quarantine beds, mattresses and other furniture. These quick COVID beds are most economical and take less than 5 minutes to assemble, install, store and transport, the company said in a statement.

“The project was commissioned in record time and with a keen eye on attention to detail. We are grateful to the MMRDA for believing in our capabilities and extending to us an opportunity to do our bit. We are proud of our team that despite numerous challenges and limitations, it has been able to deliver successfully on this project,” Nilkamal VP Operations Ajay Agarwal said. * * * * * ** Lactalis India donates Rs 1.5 cr to PM Care Fund * Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, global dairy group on Saturday said it has pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM Care Fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country’s fight against the global pandemic. The amount is donated through Lactalis India’s group of companies - Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy and Thirumala Milk, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the contribution made to the PM Cares fund, Lactalis India employees put together voluntary contributions that the company matched to contribute a total of Rs 50 lakh. “As essential services organisations, Prabhat, Anik and Thirumala and all their employees have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products across the country. We have increased our milk collection and continue to support our farmers through these trying times. As a responsible organisation, Lactalis India has also maintained a consistent and timely payment to all farmer partners in all perimeters,” Rahul Kumar, MD, Lactalis India said.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, several coastal districts to experience heavy rain from Tuesday

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal lay 1,220 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal on Saturday morning, and is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state from May 19, the Met office said h...

Germany mulls 57 bln euros emergency aid for virus-hit municipalities - document

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth 57 billion euros 61.65 billion to help municipalities cope with a plunge in tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry document showed on Saturday...

Centre, state govt failed to deal with migrant crisis: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said both the Centre and the state government had failed in their responsibility to send migrant labourers back to their home states. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his d...

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said. Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...
