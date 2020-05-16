ICICI Home Finance on Saturday said it has reduced fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points. The revised retail rates are applicable for deposits below Rs 2 crore, it said in a statement.

The company has introduced a new tenure of 25 months at a special scheme rate of 7.25 per cent per annum, it added. Senior citizens can reap the benefits of the base and special schemes with an additional 0.25 per cent interest rate on their fixed deposits.

* * * * * * * NILKAMAL partners with MMRDA to set up makeshift emergency hospital * Furniture Brand NILKAMAL on Saturday said it has partnered with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to help set up a makeshift emergency hospital by supplying 1,000 COVID quarantine beds, mattresses and other furniture. These quick COVID beds are most economical and take less than 5 minutes to assemble, install, store and transport, the company said in a statement.

“The project was commissioned in record time and with a keen eye on attention to detail. We are grateful to the MMRDA for believing in our capabilities and extending to us an opportunity to do our bit. We are proud of our team that despite numerous challenges and limitations, it has been able to deliver successfully on this project,” Nilkamal VP Operations Ajay Agarwal said. * * * * * ** Lactalis India donates Rs 1.5 cr to PM Care Fund * Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, global dairy group on Saturday said it has pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM Care Fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country’s fight against the global pandemic. The amount is donated through Lactalis India’s group of companies - Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy and Thirumala Milk, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the contribution made to the PM Cares fund, Lactalis India employees put together voluntary contributions that the company matched to contribute a total of Rs 50 lakh. “As essential services organisations, Prabhat, Anik and Thirumala and all their employees have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products across the country. We have increased our milk collection and continue to support our farmers through these trying times. As a responsible organisation, Lactalis India has also maintained a consistent and timely payment to all farmer partners in all perimeters,” Rahul Kumar, MD, Lactalis India said.