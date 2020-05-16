Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic package 4th tranche - Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:45 IST
Economic package 4th tranche - Highlights

Following are the highlights of the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the COVID-19 crisis: Defence:* FDI in defence manufacturing to be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent under automatic route* Govt to notify a list of weapons/platforms banned for imports, such items can only be purchased from India* To promote indigenisation of imported spares, focus on lowering defence import bill * Separate budget provisioning for domestic capital procurement * Faster decision making in defence procurement* Govt to corporatise Ordnance Factory Board Civil Aviation:* Restrictions on utilisation of the Indian air space to be eased for increasing efficiency of passenger aircraft, to cut fuel usage and time* To rake in Rs 1,000 crore per year benefit for the aviation sector* 6 more airports to be privatised* India to become a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), tax rates rationalised Coal and mineral: * To introduce commercial mining in coal sector* Entry norms to be liberalized, nearly 50 blocks to be offered immediately* Coal Gasification / Liquefication to be incentivised through rebate in revenue share * Rs 50,000 crore earmarked for infrastructure development in coal sector* Coal Bed Methane (CBM) extraction rights to be auctioned from Coal India's mines* To introduce seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in minerals sector, 500 mining blocks to be auctioned* Introduce joint auction of bauxite and coal mineral blocks* To rationalise stamp duty payable at the time of award of mining leases Power Distribution:* To bring out reform in tariff policy, privatise Discoms in Union Territories Social Infrastructure:* Govt's share in viability gap funding for development of social infrastructure, including hospitals, hiked to 30 per cent from 20 per cent, total outlay Rs 8,100 crore Space:* To allow private sector companies in satellites, launches and space-based services* Private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities Atomic Energy:* To set up a research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes to help make available affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases* Establish facilities in PPP mode to use irradiation technology for food preservation – to complement agricultural reforms and assist farmers.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Eerie silence across stadiums on Bundesliga restart

From social distancing substitutes using airport stairs to disinfected balls and a potential television audience of one billion, the Bundesliga enjoyed a chequered restart as the first major sports league to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemi...

Policeman killed in terror attack in J-K's Kulgam

One policeman lost his life after terrorists attacked a police naka party in Frisal area of Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Saturday.He has been identified as Head Constable Muhammad Amin.This comes after security forces arrested five...

Sarajevo protests Mass for slain Nazi allies with march for their victims

Thousands marched through Sarajevo on Saturday to commemorate victims of the Ustasa regime, a puppet state founded by Croat fascists and allied to Nazi Germany, and to oppose a Catholic Mass held in the city for Ustasa and their families, s...

108 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; virus count reaches 1,121: Officials.

108 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir virus count reaches 1,121 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020