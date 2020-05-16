Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic Droxidopa capsules

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market generic Droxidopa capsules. The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Droxidopa capsules in the strengths of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

Droxidopa is used to treat symptoms of low blood pressure when standing caused by a certain medical condition, Zydus Cadila said. The group now has 290 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it added.