Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

Vedanta Ltd has re-appointed Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for a period of three years from Sunday, May 17. "Considering Agarwal's expertise, performance and contribution in building Vedanta brand and performance evaluation, her continued association will be of immense benefit," the company said in a statement.

She brings with her experience in public relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in human resources with Korn Ferry International. Agarwal has done a Bachelor of Science in psychology with business management from the University of Warwick in Britain. She anchors corporate social responsibility, public relations and communications for the group.

Her appointment was on the recommendation of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The board of directors passed a resolution to consider and approve Agarwal's re-appointment. She is the daughter of Vedanta's Non-Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal. The company is one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world. (ANI)