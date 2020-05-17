Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:50 IST
UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union providing the bloc compromised its stance, days after both sides said talks were making little progress.

The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place for a transition period until the end of this year to allow it time to negotiate a free trade agreement. But both Britain's and the EU's chief negotiators on Friday gave downbeat assessments of the latest round of talks, saying the other side had to give ground if any progress was to be made.

The stalemate has raised the prospect that there will be no deal struck, a scenario that would damage global trade as the world copes with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, investors' concerns about the state of the trade negotiations pushed sterling to its lowest level in more than a month.

The main sticking point in the talks has been the so-called "level playing field" rules to ensure fair competition. The EU says they are indispensable to ensure Britain does not undercut its standards, but Britain rejects them as binding it to European laws. Gove said this and issues such as future fishing rights remained sticking points.

"We're making it clear to the EU we can't do a deal on those terms," he told Sky News. "But I am confident that there is a deal to be done. It just requires a degree of flexibility on the EU side which I'm sure that they will appreciate they need to show." However, the Mail on Sunday reported that the government was even prepared to walk away altogether if no progress was made at the next round of talks due to begin in 15 days time and the EU refused to compromise.

"Breakdown is entirely possible," an unnamed senior government source told the paper. The Sunday Times said a no-deal planning committee, chaired by Gove, was now going to meet regularly and that officials who had been seconded to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak were being moved back to plan to prepare for this eventuality.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1715 hours NATION DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD-FM-ECO PACKAGE Eco stimulus Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs, suspend new bankruptcy filings New Delhi The Centre on Sunday announced plans to privatise PSUs ...

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL60 UP-LD LOCKDOWN-TRUCKS 3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP Muzaffarnagar Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers duri...

Goa reports 19 active cases of COVID-19

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the total number of active cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 19.A 23-year-old male worker from Karwar who was brought in the state along with other workers, tested positive. H...

Study points at 60 pc rise in mental health visits among youth to emergency departments

While the number of pediatric emergency department ED visits across the nation has remained stable over the last 10 years, visits for mental health disorders have risen 60 per cent and the rate of visits for deliberate self-harm have increa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020