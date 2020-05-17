Impact Of COVID-19 On Online Pharmacy Business

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to countless conflicting headlines of late. Due to the spread of misinformation on social media, the general public is often on the back foot when it comes to hard, scientific information about coronavirus.

Consequently, many people are looking to professional, trusted medical resources for solid facts and advice on how best to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Recognized organizations such as the WHO or governmental bodies, online pharmacies are also a valuable resource for patients.

Many online pharmacies are offering dedicated advice on COVID-19, specific to the everyday patient user. With coronavirus advice offered by qualified pharmaceutical professionals and tailored to the customer, the role of the traditional high street pharmacist has moved online.

An increase in the number of online prescriptions

It will come as no surprise that the online pharmacy business has seen a massive increase in the number of prescriptions and medicines being ordered.

The lockdown and enforced self-isolation measures have stopped many people from using offline pharmacies. Many have closed outright, and those that have remained open are often only accepting essential orders only.

As a result, countless patients have turned to online pharmacies instead, which not only prevents people from having to leave the house but also offers a fast and convenient option for getting essential and non-essential medication.

Sales of paracetamol have led to shortages

One of the most popular products being ordered by patients online isn't strictly a prescription medicine, but the common over-the-counter painkiller, paracetamol.

Pain relief medication is currently the first product to sell out completely, although a number of other medications are either sold out entirely or in low stock as well.

Consequently, this has led many to claim that there is a paracetamol shortage, both in the UK and abroad. However, while stocks of paracetamol are low and at times depleted, the government is taking steps to increase production and supply of this medication to keep stockpiles topped up.

A greater emphasis on the pharmaceutical supply chain

One benefit of COVID-19 on the online pharmacy business is that there has been a renewed focus on the pharmaceutical supply chain.

By ensuring the supply chain has greater failsafe and contingency plans built-in, it is more resilient against future crises — a likely possibility given the current coronavirus outlook.

In the same way, wholesalers of medical supplies and products are considering reducing their internal orders as well. By limiting how much wholesalers order, this reduces stress on the system overall and ensures pharmacies (both online and offline) have stocks at a regular level.

The points above are just a few examples of the way COVID-19 is impacting the online pharmacy business. As the pandemic continues, we can expect to see greater, more deeply-rooted changes take hold, both in the pharmaceutical industry and elsewhere, altering the business landscape irrevocably.