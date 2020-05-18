Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based Byte Prophecy

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:12 IST
Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based Byte Prophecy

Accenture has acquired Byte Prophecy, an automated insights and big data analytics company based in Ahmedabad, to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI and digital analytics solutions across the region. The acquisition will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts, with a particular focus on insight automation, to Accenture Applied Intelligence, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The move will deepen existing consulting and technology capabilities that help clients in areas such as data foundations and advanced analytics, it said. Piyush N Singh, Accenture's market unit lead for India and sales lead for Growth Markets, said: "Beyond advanced technology capabilities, Accenture brings our clients a co- innovation mindset, and in Byte Prophecy we found a partner with the right mix of technology and consulting skills, and a client-centric innovation culture." Founded in 2011, Byte Prophecy has worked closely with Accenture Ventures since 2018 on open innovation efforts, collaborating and co-innovating with Accenture and its clients in Asia Pacific on advanced data and analytics projects, the statement said.

"Our team has already been working with Byte Prophecy over the past two years, and together we've helped clients build the strong data foundations that are the cornerstone for successful AI adoption," said Athina Kanioura, Accenture's chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence. "Officially making Byte Prophecy's people and capabilities part of Accenture is a testament to the shared vision of shared success weve seen in our joint efforts," Kanioura said.

"Our experience working with Accenture has helped us better understand customer pain points and fine-tune our solution to respond with greater agility to clients' needs," said Mrugank Parikh, co-founder, Byte Prophecy. The opportunity to become part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will enable us to jointly build stronger assets and expand our services to more clients in the emerging markets, Parikh said.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this weeks meeting of a key World Health Organization WHO body due to Chinese pressure, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding they had agreed to put the issue off until later this y...

EXCLUSIVE-Huge fentanyl haul seized in Golden Triangle as Asian crime gangs shift to opioids

Myanmar police say they have seized a huge haul of liquid fentanyl, the first time one of the dangerous synthetic opioids that have ravaged North America has been found in Asias Golden Triangle drug-producing region.In a signal that Asias d...

US State Dept. IG's removal puts Pompeo under scrutiny over use of taxpayer funds

Accusations that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo improperly used government resources, including asking diplomatic security agents to run personal errands, have come under new scrutiny after President Donald Trump ordered to oust the depa...

Sancharita Chatterjee appeals for contribution to BharatKeVeer fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors. Chatterjee put out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020