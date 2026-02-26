South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:44 IST
South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- West Indies
- T20 World Cup
- cricket
- Ahmedabad
- match
- dominant
- victory
- sport
- competition
ALSO READ
South Africa Marches to T20 World Cup Semis with Dominant Win
Premier League's Unmatched Rise in TV Revenue Dominates Europe
South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.
The Axar Patel Dilemma: Crucial Decision for India's Must-Win Match