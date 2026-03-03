Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with investors seeking a safe haven as oil prices surged. Increased oil prices fueled inflation fears, placing pressure on the euro and yen due to Europe's and Japan's dependency on energy imports.

Despite the dollar's questioned status as a reliable safe haven this past year, its demand increased thanks to the latest shift in market risk attitudes. A major oil producer with the world's reserve currency, the U.S. has become a refuge for investor funds, as stated by Kathy Jones of Schwab Center for Financial Research.

While the euro dipped to its lowest level against the dollar since January and the yen weakened, Europe's and Japan's vulnerability to energy costs remains evident. However, Invesco strategists caution that the dollar's recent upswing may not endure, noting that past U.S. military actions did not sustain long-term gains for the currency.