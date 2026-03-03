U.N. Demands Investigation into Assault on Iranian Girls' School

The U.N. human rights office has made a fervent call for a thorough investigation following a disturbing attack on a girls' school in Iran. Without specifying those accountable, U.N. officials label the event as 'horrific' and stress the urgency of an impartial inquiry.

Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, has placed the obligation to conduct this investigation squarely on the attackers themselves. During a press briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani reiterated the need for transparency and accountability in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the violent incident.

Concurrently, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has categorically rejected claims by the Iranian state media, which reported that over 160 people had died amid U.S. and Israeli attacks, and has vehemently stated that American forces do not aim to target educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)