U.N. Demands Investigation into Assault on Iranian Girls' School

The U.N. human rights office has called for an investigation into a horrific attack on a girls' school in Iran. While the responsible forces are unidentified, the U.N. emphasizes the need for a prompt and impartial probe. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denies targeting schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. human rights office has made a fervent call for a thorough investigation following a disturbing attack on a girls' school in Iran. Without specifying those accountable, U.N. officials label the event as 'horrific' and stress the urgency of an impartial inquiry.

Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, has placed the obligation to conduct this investigation squarely on the attackers themselves. During a press briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani reiterated the need for transparency and accountability in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the violent incident.

Concurrently, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has categorically rejected claims by the Iranian state media, which reported that over 160 people had died amid U.S. and Israeli attacks, and has vehemently stated that American forces do not aim to target educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

